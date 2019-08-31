COLUMBUS – The Centennial Broncos softball team ripped 13 hits and scored 17 runs as it ran its season mark to 4-1 with a convincing 17-2 win over the Columbus Lakeview Vikings on Thursday night.
Centennial, rated No. 5 in the latest Omaha World-Herald Class C rankings, scored three times in the top of the first inning and four in the second as it built a 7-1 lead.
Lakeview picked up a single run in the bottom of the second.
The Broncos put up a pair of five spots over the final two frames to account for the final score.
Of the 13 hits by the Broncos, senior Erika Cast wielded a hot bat with a 2-for-2 effort, which included a four-RBI game.
Also finishing with two hits in the win was Asia Nisly, who went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two batted in.
The Broncos had two extra-base hits as Hunter Hartshorn homered and Chaylee Tonniges doubled.
In the circle, Daylee Dey went the distance with four innings pitched. She allowed two runs on just two hits and struck out four batters with three walks.
Lakeview’s stats had them with three hits.
“I’m proud of how our team took care of business in the matchup against Columbus Lakeview. Some girls found themselves playing some unfamiliar positions on the field, but I thought they handled the changes well,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Daylee Dey got her first start of the year on the mound and pitched well.”
Polk also talked about the quality at-bats.
“It was good to see patience at the plate as the girls worked the count and took walks. We weren’t very patient in prior games so it was definitely an emphasis,” Polk added. “We are looking forward to the Seward Invite on Saturday with a lot of tough teams attending the tourney.”
The Broncos will take on the Central City Bison on Saturday at the Plum Creek Softball Complex in Seward at 9:30 a.m.