UTICA — There wasn’t much getting in the way of the Centennial Broncos’ quest for a Southern Nebraska Conference tournament championship appearance on Thursday night in Utica.
Behind 17 points from sophomore sharpshooter Jake Bargen and 14 from junior Cooper Gierhan, Centennial raced past the Heartland Huskies 53-35 on Thursday night. The Broncos, who came into the game No. 9 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings, improved to 15-3 and will meet the C-2 No. 4-rated Sutton Mustangs on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.
While Bargen and Gierhan saw success with their jumpshots, the Joel Bargen-led Centennial defense as a whole was the story of the game, holding the Huskies to single-digit scoring in the first and second quarters. The Broncos took a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and 23-8 at halftime.
During that pivotal first half, Jake Bargen scored nine points while Gierhan added eight. Gierhan — a 48-percent 3-point shooter coming into the game — has the green light from behind the arc for head coach Cam Scholl’s team, and he drained four triples in the win.
Heartland needed a big second half, but never got anything going against the Centennial starters. The Broncos opened the third on a 10-2 run that included a couple mid-range soft-touch jumpers from Jake Bargen and back-to-back dagger 3s from Geirhan that gave his team a 33-11 advantage midway through the quarter. Jake Bargen and Caleb Horne recorded the assists on those Gierhan triples after drawing in the Huskies’ defense.
Heartland scored 16 points in the fourth, but that came with a majority of the Bronco starters sitting on the bench. Freshman guard Trev Peters led the Huskies with 12 points while senior Jared Nunnenkamp had eight and sophomore Trajan Arbuck six.
Saturday’s championship game will be the second meeting between Centennial and Sutton. The first came back on Jan. 10 — Sutton won it 59-52 on its home court.
Heartland (12-4) 5 3 11 16 — 35
Centennial (15-3) 14 9 19 11 — 53
Heartland scoring: Trev Peters 12, Jared Nunnenkamp 8, Trajan Arbuck 6, Kale Wetjen 4, Jacob Regier 3, Seth Randles 2.
Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 17, Cooper Gierhan 14, Lane Zimmer 11, Caleb Horne 4, Caleb Fowler 3, Carson Richters 2, Joel Bargen 2.
