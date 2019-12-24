MILFORD – After trailing by 14 at one point in the third quarter, the Centennial Broncos girls basketball team chipped away at the Milford Eagles’ lead on the road Friday night, and eventually cut their deficit to just one point early in the fourth.
Milford, however, owned the boards in the last eight minutes and made its free throws down the stretch to hand Centennial, the No. 8 team in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class C-2 ratings, its first loss of the season, 45-35. The Eagles, which improved to 5-1, outscored the Broncos 17-11 in the fourth.
“We didn’t have a very good shooting outing, but I thought our defense was really good,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Milford was forced to play a few long offensive possessions due to tough defense and sometimes we were rewarded with a turnover or defensive rebound, while other times we fouled or gave up an offensive rebound for a score.
Centennial trailed 20-13 at halftime and 28-24 at the end of the third. Kate Hirschfeld led the Broncos with 17 points while Jaycee Stuhr had nine and Katie Fehlhafer five. Hunter Hartshorn chipped in with four points.
“Consistency wasn’t there for us tonight and we hope to learn from our first loss of the season and help improve on the weaknesses in our execution that were exploited in this game,” Polk said.
Centennial was just 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but did do a solid job at the free-throw line, going 8 of 11.
Fehlhafer was Centennial’s top rebounder with eight and had three assists and two blocks.
Centennial will compete at the Malcolm Holiday Tournament Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.