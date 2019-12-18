UTICA, Neb. — The Centennial Broncos girls basketball gained a seven-point halftime lead and held on for a four-point win against the Fairbury Lady Jeffs Tuesday night at home in Utica to stay undefeated on the season.
Centennial improves to 5-0 and will travel to Milford on Friday night. Fairbury drops to 1-5 with the loss.
After getting outrebounded and scoring seven points in the first quarter, which was as many as Fairbury’s 6-foot-3 Sara Huss had for herself, Centennial started to hit some perimeter shots against the Lady Jeffs’ 2-3 zone.
The Broncos, who began the season No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class C-2 ratings, outscored Fairbury 14-5 in the second stanza and got a 3 from both Jaycee Stuhr and Erika Cast. With those two drawing out the defense, Kate Hirschfeld did her damage inside of the zone with mid-range jumpers near the foul line and rattled in eight of her team’s 14 points during the quarter. Hirschfeld came into the game averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds per game and finished her Tuesday night with a game-high 15.
“When you knock down open shots, it opens up the lanes to a zone,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Fairbury is extremely long, so it made it tough to find cutters over the middle. So the offense we started with wasn’t working for us. So we put Kate at the high post and she really works her magic there. She makes plays for herself and for her teammates.”
After taking a 21-14 lead into halftime, Centennial held a 31-21 edge toward the end of the third, but Fairbury ended the quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to a 3 from 6-2 forward Karly McCord and a layup from Cora DeBoer.
The Lady Jeffs continued to press the gas on the Broncos in the fourth, and junior guard Ellie Ohlde was the one doing the pressing. She scored all seven points in the first three minutes of the quarter and tied the game at 31 with 5:13 left.
Centennial, however, finished the game on a 10-4 run to seal the win. During that final 3-minute, 57-second stretch, the Broncos went 10 of 15 at the free-throw line. Along with her clutch 4-of-4 performance at the line in the final two minutes, Cast even drew a charge in the final minute.
“When you want to win close games you need to be able to knock down free throws, so we’ll take it,” Polk said of his team’s performance at the line late in the game. “I know there are some girls disappointed that they missed some down the stretch, but they’ll get more chances as we go through the season. It was just a great test for us to play this kind of game early in the season.”
Fairbury (1-5) 9 5 12 11 — 37
At Centennial (5-0) 7 14 10 10 — 41
Fairbury scoring: Sara Huss 13, Karly McCord 7, Ellie Ohlde 7, Jaelle Johnson 6, Cora DeBoer 4.
Centennial scoring: Kate Hirschfeld 15, Hunter Hartshorn 8, Erika Cast 7, Kierra Green 5, Jaycee Stuhr 3, Kaitlyn Fehlhafer 2, Daylee Dey 1.
