UTICA — The Centennial Broncos softball team is having itself a season for the record books.
The Broncos are No. 2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s latest Class C ratings. And you may as well call them the Blue Bombers, because they broke the school record for most home runs in a season last Saturday at a tournament in Arlington. The previous record was 17, which was set in 2012 and tied last year.
The good vibes continued Tuesday night on their home diamond in Utica, as Centennial picked up a 12-0 win in three innings over the Polk County Slammers.
Senior Erika Cast, who went 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBIs, smashed a two-run homer to left field in the first inning Tuesday night, which gives the Broncos 21 home runs for the year with plenty of games left on the schedule. Although head coach Jake Polk thinks it’s a fun stat to have, he says it’s still important for his team to have solid approaches at the plate — not just swing for the fences. In the win over the Slammers, he liked the swings he saw.
“We talk a lot about trying to hit hard line drives, but yeah, if you get that right launch angle, then good things are going to happen. And it’s happened a lot this year,” Polk said.
Centennial improved to 16-8 with the win while Polk County dropped to 5-13. The Broncos will host a struggling Schuyler team (2-15) on Thursday in Utica.
Unofficially, Centennial recorded 13 hits against Polk County. The Broncos jumped on the Slammers early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Cast’s two-run dinger and a couple RBI singles from Asia Nisly and Chaylee Tonniges.
With Cast doing work in the circle as well — she no-hit the Slammers and struck out two — the Broncos scored seven more runs in the second. During that stretch, Daylee Dey and Aurora Junge had RBI doubles while Sydney Kinnett added a two-run single. Tonniges also chipped in with an RBI groundout in the second. Junge’s RBI single ended the game in the third.
Polk County pitcher Christina Rystrom struck out one batter.
The Broncos are taking things one day at a time, says Polk. But as for the big picture, the C-3 district tournament is looming, and Centennial has tough competition in it, including Fairbury, Malcolm and Milford among others. Fairbury (14-3) is rated No. 1 while Malcolm (13-6) is No. 6 and Milford (12-5) No. 7.
That’s a stacked district. For the Broncos to make a return trip to the state tournament, consistency will be key. Polk saw that from his team on Tuesday.
“Tonight was a really consistent night at the plate and in the field,” he said. “Erika pitched really well. We just need to bring it like this every single night. If we do that, we’ll be in good shape no matter who we’re playing against.”
