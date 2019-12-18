UTICA, Neb. — Behind some very stout and disciplined man-to-man defense Tuesday night on its home court in Utica, the Centennial Broncos boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a 46-33 win over the Fairbury Jeffs.
Centennial led just 18-17 at the half, but it was the third quarter where the Broncos started to gain some offensive momentum as three players found their 3-point stroke.
The Broncos’ 6-foot-3 sophomore sharpshooter Jake Bargen, who entered the night averaging 15.8 points and four rebounds, scored eight points in the third and drilled two 3s. His junior teammate, Cooper Gierhan, made a 3-pointer as well and had five points in the third. Even Centennial’s 6-4 senior defensive specialist and rebound machine who came into the contest averaging a team-best 7.8 rebounds, Joel Bargen, got in on the long-ball fun and made a top-of-the-arc triple.
Centennial wound up outscoring Fairbury 18-8 in the third and led 36-25 entering the fourth. The Broncos never gave up their lead in the final eight minutes. The Jeffs got as close as 39-33 with 2:08 left in the game, but Centennial made its free throws down the stretch, going 7 of 10. Gierhan, who came in averaging 16 points, was 4 of 4 while Jake Bargen was 2 of 2 and Caleb Horne 1 of 2.
The story of the game, however, was the Broncos’ tight tough man-to-man defense. It held the Jeffs to single-digit scoring in all four quarters Tuesday night and, for the most part, held them to one shot every trip down the court. Centennial only committed one foul the entire second half, too, and only sent the Jeffs to the line four times in the game.
“We’ve been pretty good defensively. We have some more length than we’ve had in the past and some athleticism out there with the (Lane) Zimmer kid inside,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said after the game. “We’re doing a pretty good job defensively, and sometimes teams make some shots over us but we’ll live with that. In high school basketball, you’re going to get beat in the lane and with free throws.”
As for the Broncos’ offense, the third quarter has saved Centennial a lot so far in this young season.
“We haven’t been very good offensively, just from a cutting and spacing standpoint,” Scholl said. “It seems like we always have to tell them at halftime about cutting to the basket, going hard and being unselfish with our cuts. Then maybe if you don’t get the ball, someone else will. And we were better at that in the third quarter.
“We didn’t settle in the third quarter, and that was the difference.”
Zimmer, an athletic and springy 6-3 freshman, scored eight points in the win while senior Caleb Horne had seven, six of which came in the first eight minutes.
Centennial, which came into the year No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class C-2 ratings, will travel to Milford on Friday night.
Fairbury (3-3) 8 9 8 8 — 33
At Centennial (5-0) 10 8 18 10 — 46
Fairbury scoring: Ethan Smith 12, Dalton Peterson 6, Chance Amundson 6, Joseph Melcher 6, Dylan Starr 3.
Centennial scoring: Jake Bargen 15, Cooper Gierhan 13, Lane Zimmer 8, Caleb Horne 7, Joel Bargen 3.
