UTICA – The Centennial Broncos stayed undefeated Saturday night with a 49-43 win over the Tri County Trojans at home in Utica.
Centennial, which came into the season No. 6 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason Class C-2 ratings, improved to 4-0 as it heads into Tuesday night’s matchup at home against Fairbury (3-2).
After a sluggish first quarter in which it was outscored 18-11, Centennial regrouped in the second and held No. 10 Tri County to just six points while scoring 13 to tie the game at 24 at halftime. The Broncos’ defense continued to do well in the second half and held the Trojans to eight points in the third and 11 in the fourth to seal the win.
“Offensively we were not very good to start the game. We had to much dribbling and not enough hard cuts to the basket, especially early,” Centennial head coach Cam Scholl said. “They made some shots early over the top of us, but for the most part we defended well. We did a great job on the boards all night.”
Centennial outrebounded Tri County 25-13 in the game and was led offensively by junior guard Cooper Gierhan, who scored a game-high 21 points and was 2 of 2 from 3-point range.
Sophomore Jake Bargen added 13 points and went 3 of 7 from behind the arc while freshman Lane Zimmer added 10. Both Jake and Joel Bargen took a charge in the win.
Joel Bargen, a senior forward, finished with seven rebounds and three assists to go along with two points. Caleb Horne chipped in with three points.
After its Fairbury game on Tuesday, Centennial will travel to Milford on Friday for a matchup with the Class C-1 Eagles (3-1).
