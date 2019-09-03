SEWARD – After morning rains delayed the Seward Invite, eight teams began play about an hour later than originally scheduled.
The Centennial Broncos, who came into the tournament as the No. 5-rated team in Class C softball according to the Omaha World Herald, opened with a tight 11-7 win over the Central City Bison.
After a strong offensive showing in their opener, the Broncos’ bats went silent as the No. 10 team in Class B, the Seward Lady Jays, and the No. 8 team in Class B, the Bennington Badgers, both posted 8-0 wins over the Broncos, who saw their record fall to 4-3.
Centennial 11, Central City 7
An 11-run second inning proved to be the difference in the matchup between the Bison and the Broncos.
In that second inning, Sydney Kinnett, Chaylee Tonniges and Erika Cast all homered for Centennial. Tonniges and Cast led the offense with three RBIs each while Kinnett drove in two runs. Centennial had seven hits as Daylee Dey was 2 for 3 to lead the way.
Central City was led offensively by four girls with two hits each, including Gabrielle Moser, who homered, doubled and drove in two runs.
In the circle, pitcher Kailey Ziegler worked six innings and allowed nine hits and of the seven runs, only four of which were earned.
“We played a pretty sloppy game overall, but a monster second inning at the plate propelled us to a victory,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Ten of the 11 runs scored in the inning were with two outs, so I was very proud of the discipline shown in the inning as well as how the girls capitalized on the momentum.”
Seward 8, Centennial 0
“Seward kept us at bay the whole game. When we put the ball in play, we hit it to where they were,” Polk said of the team’s 8-0 shutout loss. “Their pitcher did a nice job of keeping us off balance and getting us to hit hard ground balls that their infield did well cleaning up.”
The Lady Jays got all the scoring they would need in the top of the first when they pushed across four runs.
Seward slammed two home runs in the game as Claire Karel and Sydney Parra both hit long balls.
The Broncos managed just two hits off Parra, who ended the game with five strikeouts.
Centennial’s hits came off the bats of Aurora Junge and Hunter Hartshorn, both of which were singles.
Cast took the loss, tossing seven innings and allowing eight runs on seven hits. She struck out four.
Bennington 8, Centennial 0
The loss to Bennington was almost a carbon copy of the Seward game.
“The Bennington game looked like more of the same from what we saw from our team against Seward,” Polk said. “We struck out five times and didn’t take any walks and committed two errors in the field. If we want to be elite, we can’t lose focus for all seven innings and need to take more disciplined at-bats.”
The Broncos had just two hits as Hartshorn and Asia Nisly both had hits with Nisly hitting a double.
Bennington rapped out 11 hits against Centennial starter Ziegler, who pitched all five innings and allowed all eight runs, which were earned. The junior also recorded one strikeout.
“We look forward to learning from this tournament and fixing our mistakes when we take on Aurora and Ashland-Greenwood this week,” Polk said. “We will finish the coming week at the Fairbury tournament with an impressive group of teams including Fairbury, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings St. Cecilia, Milford, Aurora, Fillmore Central and Freeman.”