EXETER – After suffering its first loss of the season Dec. 13 at Heartland, the Class D-2 No. 10-rated Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team has rattled off three straight wins, the most recent of which came last Friday at home against the High Plains Storm, 42-27.
Exeter-Milligan improves to 7-1 on the year and will compete in the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament this Friday and Saturday.
The Timberwolves led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Exeter-Milligan never let High Plains get anything going in the second half, either, and outscored the Storm 21-13 over the third and fourth quarters.
Exeter-Milligan outrebounded High Plains 26-17 and racked up 14 steals, which helped produce 15 second-chance points.
Head coach Jackson Krejci’s Timberwolves were led in scoring by Anna Sluka, who had a game-high 11 to go along with five steals and three rebounds. Kayla Geiger chipped in with nine points, four boards and three steals while Jaiden Papik added seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
Cameran Jansky recorded five points while Emma Olsen and Alexis Turrubiates each scored four and Cammie Harrison two. Olsen hauled down five boards.
High Plains was led by Justice Majerus, who had nine points. Brook Bannister scored seven while both Brianna Wilshusen and Kenzie Wruble each had four. Emily Ackerson added three.
Wilshusen had the most rebounds on the Storm with five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.