FAIRBURY – After the first eight minutes, it looked like the Class C-2 No. 4-rated Fillmore Central Panthers were in for a walk-in-the-park, leading the Fairbury Jeffs 17-4.
Fillmore Central never relinquished the early lead, but the host Lady Jeffs kept battling before dropping a 39-31 decision in girls Southern Nebraska Conference regular-season action.
Fillmore Central (2-0) used a 10-6 fourth-quarter run to keep the hosts from making up any more ground after Fairbury cut the lead 29-25 through three quarters.
Senior Macy Scott led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points on 4 of 10 from the field, and that included an efficient 3 of 5 from the 3-point arc. Sophomore guard Lexi Theis added nine points and four rebounds.
Fillmore was led on the glass by senior Erin Schmidt with eight rebounds while senior Halle Theis had six.
The Panthers were 12 of 40 from the field and hit just 4 of 20 from behind the arc.
Fillmore had a chance to put the game away early, but went just 11 of 23 at the free-throw line.
The Panthers hit the road Friday night for a battle in St. Paul with the C-1 No. 8 Wildcats.
