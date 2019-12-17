GENEVA – After a successful road trip to Class C-1 No. 8 St. Paul on Friday night, the Fillmore Central Panther girls’ basketball team was back home on Saturday afternoon.
Fillmore Central, No. 4 in C-2, opened a big lead early and was never threatened in a 61-31 final in Southern Nebraska Conference regular-season action.
The Panthers led 14-3 after the first eight minutes and 34-12 through the first two quarters.
Senior Macy Scott led the offense with 13 points, while sophomore Lexi Theis was also in double numbers with 10 points. Tossing in eight points each was Halle Theis and Erin Schmidt, both seniors.
David City was led in scoring by sophomore Neely Behrns with 10 points. Emily Johnson, another sophomore, added nine and junior Lauren Vandenberg had seven.
Fillmore Central was 3 of 4 at the charity stripe and David City was 3 of 9.
The Panthers travel to Thayer Central tonight and will close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule at home on Friday night against Wilber-Clatonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.