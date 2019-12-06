GENEVA, Neb. — In the season opener a little over one year ago, the Fillmore Central Panthers went to Milford and handed the Eagles a 69-62 loss in overtime. Fillmore Central went on to finish the season 23-6 and fourth in the Class C-2 state tournament.
The two teams met in their season-openers again on Friday night. This time around, the Panthers, who return all five starters and even a couple contributors off the bench and are No. 4 in the Omaha World-Herald’s C-2 preseason ratings, didn’t need an extra period to dispatch the Eagles. They only needed the standard four.
Behind 12 points from senior Macy Scott and 11 from senior Halle Theis — and five clutch points and little things on the court from guard Jackie Schelkopf in the fourth quarter — Fillmore picked up a 40-37 win to start the year 1-0.
After going scoreless in the first three quarters, Schelkopf came to life in the final eight minutes when her team needed it the most.
After Erin Schmidt tied the game at 37-all with a sweeping post move across the lane, Schelkopf forced a tie up with an Eagle who lost possession of her dribble, which gave the ball back to Fillmore. Moments later, Schelkopf gave the Panthers a 38-37 lead by going 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 1:58 left.
Theis, a Regis University (Denver, Colo.) volleyball commit, was big for her team down the stretch, too. She drilled two free throws with 1:19 remaining to give Fillmore a 40-37 advantage.
With 5.2 seconds left and down by three, Milford inbounded the ball on the Panthers’ end, but a desperation 3-point shot by senior Nevaeh Stauffer, who had made two triples in the first half, was long and didn’t draw iron, sealing the Panthers’ victory.
“I’m very proud of the girls, they really dug in defensively,” Fillmore head coach Shad Eberhardt said. “They knew we had to get a stop there at the end, and we talked about making sure to not give them a look they want, and they did a fantastic job of shutting down the play they (Milford) were trying to run.”
Schelkopf, who led the team with 13.2 points per game last season as a sophomore, was a key defensive piece to making the Eagles force a contested 3 on the final play of the game.
“Jackie is a great player, but she’s a patient player and a selfless player,” Eberhardt said. “She’s team-first, which I love. But she made some plays down the stretch that were huge. She had a great dish to Halle that could’ve been an and-one, and she was actually defending the ball on that last shot and did a fantastic job of running her player off the 3-point line, which is the only thing they could’ve beat us with.
“I’m proud of the way she played. She never hung her head for missing shots or anything. She kept her nose down and came through for us.”
Fillmore’s next two games are on the road — Saturday at Fairbury and next Friday at St. Paul.
Milford (0-1) 10 11 10 6 — 37
At Fillmore Central (1-0) 12 6 10 12 — 40
Fillmore Central scoring: Macy Scott 12, Halle Theis 11, Erin Schmidt 7, Abby Nichols 5, Jackie Schelkopf 5.
Milford scoring: Nevaeh Stauffer 11, Jayla Policky 10, Hannah Kepler 8, Callie Carraher 6, Taylor Stelling 2.
