YORK – It’s been a busy stretch for the York Dukes tennis team with invites last Thursday and Friday. The Dukes were back on the court Monday, too, this time hosting the Columbus Discoverers in a dual at York High School.
Head coach Dan Malleck said that going into the dual he was a little concerned because of the potential exhaustion that would come from playing again, but it became apparent pretty quickly that his players could handle the workload against Columbus, as the Dukes won 8-1. York stays undefeated in duals this season with its eighth win.
“Some of the guys showed a little fatigue, but for the most part we played very well,” Malleck said.
York’s duo of Hayden and Hunter Royal continued their hot streak in No. 1 doubles, beating Alex Larson and Colin Flyr, 8-0. After Monday’s win, they’re now 26-3 on the year.
The Royals’ teammates at No. 2 doubles, John Esser and Matt Mittman, also won their match 8-0 against Landen Hastreiter and Drew VunCannon.
The Dukes made it a clean sweep in doubles action as the No. 3 squad, Ty Schneider and Drew Hammer, picked up an 8-3 victory over Adam Kamrath and Connor Wiehn.
In singles, Hayden and Hunter Royal both easily won 8-0 while Hammer and Mittman were 8-2 winners in their matches. Emmett Heiss, a sophomore who was making his first varsity start of his career, handled his business as well, beating VunCannon, a senior, with an 8-6 win.
“A couple of guys were a little banged up so we moved Emmett Heiss into the singles lineup and he was able to come away with his first-ever win for the York varsity team,” Malleck said. “We are blessed with great depth — the junior varsity moved to 10-0 on the year and we knew that Emmett was more than capable.”
Schneider had a tough draw in his singles match with Kamrath and wound up losing 9-8 (7-3) for York’s only defeat of the afternoon.
The Dukes will host their own invite on Friday with action starting at 10 a.m. Other teams competing include Adams Central, Bellevue West, Lincoln Christian, Mount Michael Benedictine and Ralston.
Dukes win Friday’s Crusader Invite
GRAND ISLAND – Due to a scheduling conflict, the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusader tennis invite didn’t have its full field of teams last Friday.
With only four squads competing, the York Dukes rolled to the invite championship with 16 points.
Central Catholic was runner-up with 12 points while Kearney Catholic was third (5) and Waverly fourth (3).
York’s No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Hunter Royal and No. 1 singles player, Schneider, won first place.
The Royals shut out Waverly 8-0 in the first round, then handed Kearney Catholic and Central Catholic losses of 8-3 and 8-2, respectively. The Royals continued their dominance in No. 1 doubles this season, improving their record to 25-3 after Friday’s action.
“Both Grand Island Central Catholic and Kearney Catholic have very solid No. 1 doubles teams, but Hayden and Hunter really dominated those matches,” Malleck said.
Schneider began his day with a tough win 9-8 (7-5) win over Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove, then easily won his next two matches against Kearney Catholic’s Vincent Liljegren and Central Catholic’s Eli Fox via scores of 8-1 and 8-2.
“Ty played his most complete match of the year to take the title by defeating Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic. Fox’s only Class B losses on the year are to Ty,” Malleck said.
Both the Dukes’ No. 2 doubles team of Esser and Mittman, as well as the No. 2 singles of Hammer both ended the day going 2-1.
Esser and Mittman shut out Waverly, 8-0, then handed Kearney Catholic an 8-4 loss. In the third round, however, Central Catholic’s duo of Jacob McNamara and Jack Friesen beat the Dukes 8-4.
Hammer beat Waverly’s Francis Havlovic, 8-2, then easily got past Kearney Catholic’s Creed Martin, 8-1. But Hammer fell in the third round to Central Catholic’s Daniel Martinez.
