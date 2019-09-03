PALMER – The Class D-1 No. 6-rated Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs escaped Palmer with a 55-53 season-opening victory Friday night after outscoring the host Tigers 22-17 in the fourth quarter.
Osceola-High Plains trailed 28-27 at halftime and 36-33 at the end of the third before rallying for the win. The Stormdogs racked up 572 total yards in the game and rushed for 517 and seven touchdowns.
Palmer’s defense had two pick-sixes in the game; one brought back 61 yards and the other 53. The Tigers also had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
No individual statistics were available.
Osceola-High Plains (1-0) hosts Fullerton (1-0) this Friday. Fullerton held off Arcadia/Loup City 34-26 in its season opener.