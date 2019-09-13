KEARNEY-The University of Nebraska at Kearney Lopers improved to 5-0 on the season on Tuesday night with a three-game sweep of the York College Panthers at Cushing Coliseum on the UNK campus.
UNK, the No. 8 rated team in the Division II AVCA rankings defeated the Panthers 25-8, 25-14 and 25-21.
The Lopers finished the match with 39 kills as compared to 29 for the York College women.
The Lopers had three players with seven kills each as they were; Mackenzie Puckett, Gracie Stienke and Madi Stearns.
York College had two players also with seven kills as they were Tori Schindler and Taylor O’Brien.
In set assists the Panthers were led by Kaylie Riesgo with 21, while the Lopers Taylin McNair led the Lopers with 29.
Both Jasmine Scarbrough and Bailey Johnson had 10 digs each, while UNK’s Lindsay Nottleman led the Lopers with 15. The hosts out dug the Panthers 58-49 in the match.
UNK had three ace serves to none for the visiting Panthers, while the UNK block recorded seven aces to just two for the Panthers.
The UNK defense held the Panthers to just a .052 hitting percentage while the Lopers were tagged with a hitting percentage of .283.
York College (3-11) will be in South Dakota for game at Presentation College on Saturday in Aberdeen and on Tuesday at Mount Marty College in Yankton.
