RALSTON, Neb. — With nearly all of its roster from last season returning — along with a whopping 87 percent of its scoring — the expectations are high for the York Dukes girls basketball team as it enters the 2019-20 season.
The Dukes, who came in at No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B preseason ratings, got off to the start they wanted on opening night, 100 miles away from home Thursday in Ralston, picking up a 62-48 win over the hard-playing Rams.
More solid competition awaits the York girls, who will travel to Columbus for a girls-only game with the Discoverers on Tuesday night before hosting the No. 6-rated Waverly Vikings on Thursday. Last season, Waverly beat the Dukes, 46-30.
York heads into the season with all sorts of length on the court. Four of the Dukes’ five starters are 5-foot-11 or taller, and features three 6-footers in Natalia Dick, Maddie Portwine and Masa Scheierman. But Ralston found ways to counter that length to keep it close with the Dukes, and it came at the free-throw line.
In an early-season game plum full of fouls, Ralston unofficially went 17 of 25 at the charity stripe while York was 20 of 36. The Rams didn’t resemble a program that’s gone 3-65 in the last three seasons. York head coach Matt Kern noticed.
“That’s a nice Ralston team this year,” he said. “I hope to see them win a lot of games. They’re really competitive.”
After five Dukes found the scoring column in the first quarter to gain an 18-8 lead, Ralston outscored York 23-14 in the second and trailed just 32-31 after a buzzer-beating 3 from Alex Johnson, her second triple at the time. During that second stanza, Ralston attacked the hoop and was rewarded with free throws — 13 to be exact. The Rams made eight of them, and looked to run in the open court just as much as the Dukes did.
“Our legs weren’t there, I don’t know if it was because we played Tuesday night or what,” Kern said after the game. “But that team (Ralston) is an athletic and aggressive bunch, and if they’re going to make that game like that — an up and down game — you have to have legs at that point.”
Ralston tied the game at 36-all with 3:10 left in the third, but the Dukes finished the quarter on a 9-1 run that included six points from crafty sophomore guard Mattie Pohl, a lay up from Scheierman and a free throw from another sophomore guard, Destiny Shepherd, that put York on top 45-37 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Dukes wound up outscoring the Rams 17-11 in the fourth. A long Portwine 3-pointer with three minutes remaining was the dagger — it gave York a 53-42 edge and seemed to cool down the Ram momentum.
Pohl unofficially led the Dukes with 14 points while Portwine added 12. Both Legg and Dick scored 11 while Scheierman had 10. E’Saunjia Stewart was the top scorer for Ralston with 15.
York (1-0) 18 14 13 17 — 62
At Ralston (0-1) 8 23 6 11 — 48
York scoring: Mattie Pohl 14, Maddie Portwine 12, Addison Legg 11, Natalia Dick 11, Masa Scheierman 10, Destiny Shepherd 3, Lauryn Haggadone 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.