YORK – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced high schools across the state to do things differently this spring, and that includes annual all-sports banquets.
York High School was set to host its banquet at the York City Auditorium this Friday, but instead will recognize its student-athletes and announce the winners for Outstanding Female and Male Athlete on social media sometime Friday.
The nominees for Female Athlete of the Year include; Natalia Dick, Lilly Holthus, Bailey Robinson, Abbey Seevers and Lindsey Stuckey.
The nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year include; Morgan Conner, Jacob Diaz, Tom Erwin, Brayan Rodriguez, Hayden Royal and Hunter Royal.
Natalia Dick
Dick, who will play college basketball at Hastings College, was a member of both the Dukes’ volleyball and basketball teams as a senior.
In volleyball, she earned honorable mention all-conference and recorded 110 kills, 50 digs and 39 blocks. In basketball, Dick was named first-team all-conference and a co-captain on the York News-Times’ all-area squad after averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. She also earned Class B all-state honorable mention.
Future plans: “I plan on attending Hastings College to major in Psychology and minor in Political Science. I will use my studies to become a criminal psychologist someday. Along with that, I’ll be playing on the Hastings College women’s basketball team.”
Lilly Holthus
Holthus was a member of the Dukes’ girls golf team last fall. The team finished conference runner-up and was the district champ. The Dukes placed sixth at the Class B state tournament, which was the highest team finish at state since 2004. Holthus was also a member of the Dukettes.
Future plans: “I plan to attend Kansas State University to obtain a degree in Kinesiology while also studying Pre-Occupational Therapy. I also plan on participating in the University’s Honors Program.”
Bailey Robinson
Robinson was a member of the Dukes’ softball team that was a subdistrict champion and district runner-up. She was also a captain of the girls soccer team last year.
Future plans: “I plan on attending UNL with a major in Agribusiness.”
Abbey Seevers
Seevers, a future member of the College of Saint Mary softball program, was a key member of the Dukes’ softball team this past fall. She was a co-captain and earned all-area honors in the York News-Times. Seevers was also second team all-conference and Class B all-state honorable mention after a season in which the Dukes were the B-7 subdistrict champs and district runner-up.
In her final season with the Dukes, Seevers batted .368 with 28 hits, 30 runs batted in and three homers.
Future plans: “I plan to attend the College of Saint Mary where I will play softball while earning my Bachelor in Science of Nursing degree and my Doctorate degree in Occupational Therapy.”
Lindsey Stuckey
A mainstay on the cross country and track teams, Stuckey has ran a lot of miles in a York uniform over the years. She’s earned letters in both sports all four years of her prep career.
Future plans: “I plan to attend Wayne State College and study Pre-Dentistry.”
Morgan Conner
Conner was a letterwinner in both football and basketball and was looking forward to a return trip to the state track meet to end his prep athletics career. As a corner and receiver for the football team, Conner had 22 tackles and one interception while hauling in five catches for the Dukes.
Future plans: “I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and study Pre-Health while competing in track and field.”
Jacob Diaz
Diaz was a member of the Dukes’ football and wrestling teams as a senior. In an injury-plagued football season, Diaz finished with 305 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 97 yards. On defense, he racked up 14 tackles.
Diaz was also a state qualifier in wrestling, earning a trip to Omaha as a 195-pounder.
Future plans: “I plan to attend Chapman University in Orange, California to study engineering and mathematics.”
Tom Erwin
Erwin earned MVP honors for the York football team as well as a host of other accolades, including All-Area and All-District first-team captain and first-team all-state in the Omaha World-Herald to name a few.
The future Wyoming Cowboy football player was also a co-captain of the York News-Times’ all-area team and a Shrine Bowl selection. He tied the school record for most tackles in a game with 20.
Future plans: “I will attend the University of Wyoming and study Pre-Dentistry. I will also play on the University of Wyoming football team. Go Cowboys.”
Brayan Rodriguez
Rodriguez, a future Dakota Wesleyan student-athlete, was a member of the football and wrestling teams for the Dukes as a senior. On the football field, Rodriguez recorded 60 tackles and four sacks as a defensive end. He earned all-area honors in the York News-Times and was a first-team defensive lineman on the all-district team. Rodriguez was also honorable mention all-state.
On the wrestling mat, Rodriguez was a state qualifier as a 220-pounder and finished fourth. He was also the B-2 district champ.
Future plans: “I plan to attend Dakota Wesleyan and play football. My major at this point is undecided.”
Hayden Royal
Along with his twin brother Hunter, Hayden Royal was a key member of the Dukes’ boys tennis team that went on to win the Class B state championship last October. The brothers helped that happen by winning the No. 1 doubles state title.
Hayden was Class B first-team all-state, a five-time doubles invite champ and went 9-0 in duals this past fall.
Hayden was also likely going to be a starter on the Dukes’ boys golf team.
Future plans: “I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Hastings College studying Business Management or Finances and playing on the men’s tennis team.”
Hunter Royal
With his twin brother Hayden, Hunter Royal was one half of last fall’s Class B No. 1 doubles state championship team. Just like his brother, Hunter’s play was a big reason the Dukes won the Class B state tennis title. He was first-team all-state and a five-time doubles meet champion.
Hunter was pegged to be a starter for the Dukes’ boys golf team.
Future plans: “I plan on attending Hastings College to study Business and play on the men’s tennis team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.