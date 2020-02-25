YORK – The York Dukes’ length and height have been a concern of teams that have had to face them all season long.
The Norris Titans negated that advantage, however, matching York in all those key areas on their way to a 55-34 win in the B-7 district final at the Duke Dome on Saturday.
York ends the season with a 17-9 record, two of those nine losses coming to the state-bound Norris girls.
The Titans start three 6-footers, and they are all underclassmen. Norris dominated the game for about 27 of the 32 minutes on Saturday, but there was a five-minute stretch in the third quarter where the York girls gave the Dukes fans a little bit of hope.
York trailed 35-16 at the half as the Titans’ 6-foot junior Brianna Stai hit her first five 3-pointers, four of which came in the first quarter, to help the Titans build a 20-7 lead after the first eight minutes.
Norris hit 11 of its first 18 shots, which included 6 of 10 from 3-point range over the first two quarters.
Coming out of the halftime break, the Dukes went on an 11-2 run to close the Titans’ lead to 37-27, and that prompted a timeout from Norris head coach Mark Hagerman.
York head coach Matt Kern said that you always have to believe you can make a run.
“You always have to believe that it’s possible. It’s cut to 10 at that point and they take the timeout and we’re thinking, ‘hey, let’s cut it to five and call a timeout and go from there,’” Kern said. “We always talk about those little spurts where you can cut the lead here and there and really focus our energy. But that takes a lot of energy to get to that point, and that timeout was obviously big for them because it helped to get them back on track.”
In that 11-2 scoring run, the Dukes got six points from junior Maddie Portwine and a huge 3-pointer from sophomore guard Destiny Shepherd. York also forced the Titans into four turnovers, leading to six points.
Following the timeout, the Titans got a 3-pointer from Ella Waters that seemed to put Norris back on track. The Titans closed the third with a 9-4 run and led 46-31 as the teams went to the fourth.
There was no scoring in the first two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, and York just didn’t appear to have much left in the tank after making that run in the third.
York was also in foul trouble, and the Titans did just enough at the line to keep the edge off any scoring the Dukes were able to put together.
Kern said the key, however, was the early run fueled by Stai.
“That’s the bottom line right there. If she misses all those shots we have a different game,” Kern said. “I think she made five in a row and they made six 3-pointers out of their first 10, and when you jump on a team like that you just can’t allow yourself to fall even further behind.
“Brianna Stai is a special player and she’s a great shooter and just a tough matchup because she can go to the block too.”
York senior Natalia Dick, in her final game, led the team in scoring with 11 points while both Portwine and Shepherd had 10 each.
The Dukes were 14 of 45 from the field overall for 31 percent and just 2 of 19 from the 3-point arc. York finished up the game just 4 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Stai finished with 21 points and Waters chipped in with 15.
The Titans were 17 of 32 from the field and 7 of 17 on 3-point attempts. They were 50 percent at the charity stripe with 14 of 28.
“They are huge. This team, to me, should have more than 12 wins and they could make a lot of noise at state, and I think they are right there with Crete,” Kern said. “That team is really good, and if they continue to play like they did today they’re not going to lose many games.”
The York News-Times’ will have a season wrap up of the York girls’ season next week.
Norris (13-9)
20 15 11 9 – 55
York (17-9)
7 9 15 3 – 34
NOR (55): Ramsey 3, Tracy 6, Waters 15, Stai 21, Kroeker 5, Jelinek 3, Kircher 2. Totals: 17-32 (7-17) 14-28 55.
YORK (34): Scheierman 1, Shepherd 10, Portwine 10, Dick 11, Pohl 2. Totals: 14-45 (2-19) 4-12 34.
