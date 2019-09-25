GRAND ISLAND – The York Dukes softball team lost on the road to the Grand Island Northwest Vikings on Monday night, 2-0.
Both pitchers had success in the circle, as Northwest’s Emily Stein stuck out nine batters and only gave up one hit to the Dukes. York’s Lauryn Haggadone recorded five strikeouts while giving up just four hits and two earned runs.
Bailey Robinson had the only hit for the Dukes with a double. York committed three errors on defense while Northwest had one.
Northwest scored its two runs in the first inning off an RBI single from Skylee Nelson and a sacrifice fly to right field from Stein.
York (9-10) was in Grand Island again on Tuesday night for a triangular with host Central Catholic and (9-12) and Wahoo (10-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.