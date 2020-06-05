Championship performance points are awarded for all activities championship events as follows:
• First place – 50 points
• Second place - 45 points
• Third place - 40 points
• Fourth place - 35 points
• Fifth place – 30 points
• Sixth place – 25 points
• Seventh place – 20 points
• Eighth place – 15 points
Due to the COVID-19 Virus pandemic there were no spring activities. Schools were awarded five participation points for each spring activity they had registered for.
Class B
Girls
1. Scottsbluff 245
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic 195
3. Omaha Duchesne Academy 180
4. Northwest 167.5
5. Beatrice 165
6. Gering 160
7. Norris 142.5
8. Crete 137.5
9T. Hastings 125
9T. York 125
Boys
1. Omaha Skutt Catholic 305
2T. Hastings 225
2T. Scottsbluff 225
4. Mount Michael Benedictine 187.5
5. Northwest 185
6. York 150
7. Norris 130
8T. Aurora 127.5
8T. Bennington 127.5
10T. Gering 125
10T. Lexington 125
Class B All-School
1. Omaha Skutt Catholic 480
2. Scottsbluff 372.5
3. Hastings 330
4. Northwest 290
5. Gering 265
6. Norris 262.5
7. Beatrice 230
8. Aurora 222.5
9T. Bennington 215
9T. York 215
Class C
Girls
1. Lincoln Lutheran 177.5
2. Grand Island Central Catholic 172.5
3. Hastings St. Cecilia 162.5
4. North Bend Central 157.5
5. Lincoln Christian 155
6. Wahoo 145
7. Columbus Scotus 140
8T. Adams Central 130
8T. Ogallala 130
10T. Chadron 125
10T. Norfolk Catholic 125
Boys
1. Aquinas Catholic 217.5
2. Adams Central 190
3. Wahoo 185
4. GICC 160
5T. St. Paul 145
5T. Yutan 145
7T. Pierce 140
7T. Southern Valley 140
9T. Burwell 135
9T. Doniphan-Trumbull 135
9T. Ogallala 135
Class C All-School
1. GICC 297.5
2. Wahoo 272.5
3. Adams Central 270
4. St. Paul 255
5. Aquinas Catholic 242.5
6. Lincoln Christian 230
7T. Lincoln Lutheran 217.5
7T. Wayne 217.5
9. Columbus Scotus 212.5
10. North Bend Central 210
Class D
Girls
1. Archbishop Bergan 150
2T. Humphrey St. Francis 125
2T. Wausa 125
4. Pleasanton 120
5. Wynot 115
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic 110
7. Loup City 107.5
8T. Bancroft-Rosalie 102.5
8T. Bruning-Davenport 102.5
8T. Lawrence-Nelson 102.5
8T. Shickley 102.5
Boys
1. Bancroft-Rosalie 197.5
2. Lyons-Decatur Northeast 162.5
3. Humphrey St. Francis 135
4. Mullen 125
5. Falls City Sacred Heart 122.5
6T. Cambridge 117.5
6T. Osmond 117.5
6T. Paxton 117.5
6T. Plainview 117.5
6T. St. Mary’s 117.5
Class D All-School
1. Bancroft-Rosalie 250
2. Humphrey St. Francis 245
3. Archbishop Bergan 230
4. Lyons-Decatur NE 215
5. Pleasanton 212.5
6. Falls City Sacred Heart 200
7T. Cambridge 180
7T. Mullen 180
9. Loup City 160
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic 155
