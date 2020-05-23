Friday’s forecast was for rain.
But there wasn’t a state track meet in sight.
Driving past Burke Stadium was easy. Eerie, without the normal traffic snarls around 120th Street and West Dodge Road.
It seemed surreal. But hasn’t everything been since the boys basketball state tournament made it in under the wire before the coronavirus shutdown?
While there will be much debate about whether the state is ready for Phase 2 of reopening, can it be agreed that our kids have been troopers through all this? From missed field trips to the state capitol and Memorial Stadium for fourth graders to no proms and virtual graduations — and no spring sports — in high schools, our children have rolled with the punches while teaching us how to use Zoom.
How can you not feel for the thousands, especially the seniors, who lost their spring seasons? Starting with the state speech championship, taken away by the outbreak were gold-medal hopes in soccer, baseball, girls tennis, track and boys golf.
In soccer, Millard West’s girls and Omaha South’s boys were going for repeat titles in Class A. Same for Omaha Skutt’s boys in Class B. We’ll never know.
In baseball, Millard West in Class A and Bennington in Class B won for the first time last year. Could they do it again? We’ll never know.
That can be said as well for girls tennis with Lincoln Southeast in A and Omaha Duchesne in B, boys golf with Omaha Creighton Prep in A and track (in order of class) with Fremont’s boys and Lincoln Southwest’s girls in A, Syracuse’s girls in Class B and the dynamic duo of Axtell’s boys and Giltner’s girls in Class D that we featured in Thursday’s paper.
What else won’t we know without a state meet?
Would somebody have kept pole vaulters Jadyn Garrett of Columbus in Class A and Hannah Preissler of Giltner from a career sweep of class titles? Or Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer of Superior from being the first girl to claim her fourth all-class discus gold?
Would there have been a freshman winner on the medal stand? Maybe it would have been Jacob Horner of Elkhorn, last year’s high hurdles winner at the middle school state meet. But could he have won against Columbus senior school record-setter Nicholas Stoeckle, who will run hurdles for Army-West Point? Nick’s twin, Noah, was hoping to break school records in the long and triple jumps.
Would North Platte’s Elliott Purdy gotten into a throws duel with Tyler Brown of Lincoln East, last year’s Gatorade state track athlete of the year, before they become teammates at NU?
What other storylines would have emerged from the other 2,500 who would have been at Burke? We’ll never know.
Nowhere to Run (or Jump, or Throw)
These would have been athletes who would have been going for multiple individual titles had there been a state track meet:
Class A girls: Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest junior, 100 and 200 meters; Lexi Gilbert, Elkhorn junior, 100, 200; Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian junior, 400; Lindsey Blehm, Lincoln Southwest senior, 800; Jenna Muma, Lincoln East junior, 1,600; Elle Dahl, Fremont sophomore, 3,200; Nisa Thomas, Omaha North senior, high hurdles; Megan Hansen, South Sioux City, high hurdles; Abbie Squier, Lincoln Southwest senior, shot; Elli Akough, Elkhorn South senior, shot, discus; Nya Diew, South Sioux City senior, shot, discus; Erica Broin, Papillion-La Vista senior, high jump; Nebtom N’Da, Bellevue East junior, long jump; Sunday Thiyang, Papillion-La Vista South junior, triple jump; Jadyn Garrett, Columbus senior, pole vault.
Class B girls: Madison Smith, Lexington senior, 100, 200, long jump; Bella Hogue, Conestoga senior, 400, 800; Lauren Siefken, Syracuse senior, 800; Brynn Hirschfeld, Valentine sophomore, 1,600; Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse junior, 1,600, 3,200; Jessica Moss, Syracuse junior, high jump; Anna Koehler, Platteview senior, high jump; Lauren Meyer, Syracuse senior, long, triple jumps; Megan Burkholder, Cozad senior, pole vault; Madyson Johnstone, Sidney senior, pole vault.
Class C girls: Sara Reifenrath, Hartington Cedar Catholic senior, 100, 200, 400; Brylie Hartwig, Freeman senior, 800, 1,600; Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County junior, 3,200; Rylee Rice, Ainsworth senior, high hurdles, 800, 1,600; Kalynn Meyer, Superior senior, shot, discus; Ally Pojar, North Bend junior, high jump; Makenna Tauke, Battle Creek senior, long jump; Renee Brummels, Battle Creek junior, triple jump.
Class D girls: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis junior, 400, 800; Madison Gerken, McCool Junction senior, 1,600; Amanda Aerts, East Butler senior, 1,600; Molly Paxton, Mullen senior, 1,600; Hunter Wiebelhaus, North Central junior, high jump.
Class A boys: Miko Maessner, Kearney senior, 100, 200; Tyler Boyle, Lincoln Southwest senior, 3,200; Tyler Brown, Lincoln East senior, discus; Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South junior, high, long jumps.
Class B boys: Ashton Hausmann, Norris senior, 100.
Class C boys: Jack Drahota, Ravenna senior, 300 hurdles; Dylan Kneifl, Wisner-Pilger senior, high jump.
Class D boys: Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley junior, 200; Trace Ebert, North Central senior, 800; Lincoln Trent, Axtell senior, 1,600, 3,200; Shamar Wiley, Pawnee City senior, high hurdles; Joshua Marcy, Loomis senior, discus; Trevor Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis senior, high jump; Connor Floyd, Sutherland senior, pole vault.
Financial, tolerance issues
What started as one of the best years for attendance at NSAA championship events came crashing down. After girls basketball’s record year, the next week brought the onset of coronavirus-related restrictions that limited the boys tournament to immediate family (and a few others) in the stands.
Then spring sports were wiped out.
NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said Thursday that the association can weather the financial setback of losing $778,000 in gate receipts because of the pandemic, about two-thirds of it stemming from boys basketball.
“It’s not as quite as bad as what it sounds but we’re definitely going to have to make some tough decisions in the upcoming months,” he said to the NSAA Representative Assembly. “Hopefully we can have fans in the crowd during the fall activities.”
The NSAA cash reserves, built up through the years after the NSAA lost money in the 1980s collapse of the Commonwealth Savings Bank in Lincoln, are about $3 million. The association also qualified for a loan of about $280,000 from the new federal Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. Bellar said he expects to fulfill the regulations that would turn the loan into a grant that doesn’t have to be paid back.
At its March meeting, the NSAA board’s high-profile topic — for about an hour — was racial sensitivity in the wake of an incident after Lincoln High’s girls basketball game at Fremont. Then came the series of events that almost sidelined the boys basketball tournament.
Bellar said Thursday that the NSAA has not forgotten about it.
“The A.D.s at both schools did a very good job of doing what needed to be done to handle the situation,” Bellar said. “Unfortunately some people didn’t think it was enough. We need to continue to educate our kids and parents in the community on the topic of racial sensitivity.”
He intends to survey the professional organizations that met a few years ago to see if their action plans are still active and whether those need updating.
“This is not a topic that we can say we talked about and it will go away,” Bellar said. “We need to stay in front of it.”
