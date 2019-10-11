LINCOLN-Because of the weather forecasted for Friday, October 11th, the NSAA made the decision on Wednesday to move all Class B District finals to Saturday instead.
The York Dukes with a record of 15-11 will take on the No. 2 seed and No. 2 rated Beatrice Lady Orange with a record of 27-4 in the B-2 final
This will be a best of three-format and the first game is scheduled for 12 noon at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
Other Class B District finals- all best of three game formats
B-1 (16) McCook and (1) Omaha Skutt 10 a.m.
B-3 (14) Gering at (3) Crete 12 p.m.
B-4 (13) Adams central at (4) Wayne 1 p.m.
B-5 (12) Blair at (5) Hastings 12 p.m.
B-6 (11) Seward at (6) Waverly 12 p.m.
B-7 (10) Northwest at (7) Norris 1 p.m.
B-8 (9) NEN at (8) Omaha Gross 10 a.m.
