SHELBY – Jared Nunnenkamp carried the Heartland Huskies boys basketball team to a 54-44 win over the Riverside Chargers with 36 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field Tuesday night in a D1-6 subdistrict semifinal at Shelby-Rising City High School.
Heartland advances to play the Fullerton Warriors (17-5), who knocked off Central Valley in the other semifinal on Tuesday, at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Shelby.
Heartland led 13-6 after the opening eight minutes and 27-18 at the break. Riverside was able to keep pace with the Huskies in the second half, but the Chargers never got the defensive stops they needed in order to chip into their deficit.
“Our kids played great defense. We communicated and rebounded well as a team,” Heartland head coach Erik Wetjen said.
Heartland’s leading scorer, sophomore Trajan Arbuck, was held to five points in the game and went just 2 of 10 from the floor. He did impact the game in other ways, as the 6-foot-2 guard hauled in five rebounds and four steals with four assists.
Another sophomore, Kale Wetjen, dished out a team-best seven assists while freshman Trev Peters had five.
Junior Nolan Boehr had seven rebounds with Kale Wetjen grabbing six.
Nunnenkamp will enter Thursday’s game with Fullerton averaging 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.
“Jared had a great game rebounding and shooting the ball,” Coach Wetjen said. “Riverside is a great shooting team and we feel fortunate to get the win. Hopefully we continue playing well defensively against Fullerton.”
Riverside (16-8) 6 12 13 13 – 44
Heartland (15-6) 13 14 14 13 – 54
Heartland scoring: Jared Nunnenkamp 36, Trajan Arbuck 5, Kale Wetjen 4, Nolan Boehr 4, Jake Regier 3, Trev Peters 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.