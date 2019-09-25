DAVID CITY – The Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers are struggling to score runs right now as they dropped both games at the Blue River Tri in David City on Monday night.
Blue River picked up the 9-1 win and St. Paul followed with a 12-2 win as the Panthers dropped to 6-17 on the season.
“We are having a hard time scoring runs, which puts a lot of pressure on our pitching and defense,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We’ll keep working on it.”
Blue River 9, FC/EM/F 1 (6 innings)
Blue River only outhit the Panthers 9-7, but four of those hits came in a six-run fifth inning that broke open a 2-1 game at the time.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead with a run in the first off an RBI single from Sophia Mefford.
The Panthers tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the fourth with a run scoring single from Breanna Newsome who singled to score Kali Nedrow who had a two-out double. The Blue River Scouts pushed the lead back up to 2-1 before opening the scoring flood gates in the fifth.
Offensively the Panthers left runners in scoring position in four of the six innings played.
The Panthers got two hits from Kelsi Gaston, both singles, while Caitlin Murphy, Jacy Schlueter and Georgia Meyer had one each.
The Scouts got a pair of doubles and an RBI from lead-off hitter Kira Pavlik and two more hits from Mefford.
Schlueter suffered the loss as she tossed 101 pitches (71 strikes) and allowed nine runs, nine hits and she struckout eight.
St. Paul 12, FC/EM/F 2 (4 innings)
The St. Paul Wildcats offense opened the game with a two-run first inning and after failing to score in the second they scored eight times in the third to blow the game wide open.
FCEMF’s only scoring came in the third when Gaston singled home Kayla Geiger who had also reached on a single and in the fourth when Geiger walked to score Murphy to make it 10-2 at the time.
The big bat for the Wildcats belonged to Anna Thede who singled and tripled and drove in four runs.
The only other hits for the Panthers came from Schlueter and Kinzie Mertens.
Schlueter and Vanessa Lukes shared time on the mound as Schuleter worked 2 2/3 innings allowing nine hits and nine runs, while Lukes tossed 1 1/3 and gave three hits, three runs and walked two batters.
The Panthers are back in action on Saturday at the Central City Invite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.