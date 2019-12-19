HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies girls’ basketball team is making a strong statement early in the season as it ran its record to 4-1 with a 42-26 win over the Shelby-Rising Huskies from the Crossroads Conference on Tuesday night.
Heartland got another solid outing from 5-foot-9 senior Odessa Ohrt, as she scored a game-high 16 points, and in the process knocked down her third, fourth and fifth 3-pointers of the season.
The Southern Nebraska Conference-member Huskies’ only loss this season came last week when they dropped a 57-42 contest to the Sutton Fillies. The Fillies are just 1-4, but their losses are to Class C-2 No. 3-rated Superior, Kearney Catholic, C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian and D-2 No. 2 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
Heartland also has a win over D-2 No. 10 Exeter-Milligan from last Friday night.
On Tuesday night, Ohrt scored eight of her 16 points in the first quarter, including two treys as the hosts raced to a 15-5 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
In the second quarter, it was junior Kaelyn Buller’s turn to light up the scoreboard as she put up seven of her 13 points, and the Heartland lead grew to 24-10 at the end of the first half. Buller hit a pair of 3s in the win to give her a team-high six on the season.
The Huskies iced the game for good in the third as they went on a 13-4 scoring run to boost their lead to 37-14 through three quarters.
A lot of Heartland bench players saw action in the fourth stanza as Shelby outscored the hosts 12-5 to make the score a little more respectable.
Heartland finished the game 11 of 15 from the free-throw line while Shelby was 2 of 4.
Leading the Huskies, who are a Crossroads Conference member, in scoring was Aspyn Harrison with 11 points. Allie Neujahr added nine points, all from 3-pointers, and Kamryn Pokorney had three points. Harrison also knocked down three treys in the loss.
The Huskies hit nine field goals in the game with six of them being of the 3-point variety.
Heartland (4-1) will host Thayer Central on Friday night.
The Huskies are not involved in a holiday tournament this season, but will travel to Palmer on Friday, Dec. 27.
Shelby-Rising City (1-4) 5 5 4 12 – 26
At Heartland (4-1)
15 9 15 5 – 42
Shelby-Rising scoring: Neujahr 9, Smith 1, Harrison 11, Obeishaw 2, Pokorney 3. Totals: 3 (6) 2-4 26.
Heartland scoring: Ohrt 16, Siebert 7, Wetjen 2, Kroeker 2, Mestl 2, Buller 13. Totals: 8 (5) 11-15 42.
