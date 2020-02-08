FAIRBURY – Next weekend the York Dukes will travel to Blair for the Class B-2 District Tournament on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15.
The top four wrestlers from each weight class will advance the following week to the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament to be held at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Feb. 20-22.
But before then, the York grapplers made their way to Fairbury on Friday to take on the field at the Fairbury Invite for one last district tune-up.
The tournament field was loaded with No. 5 rated Beatrice who has six wrestlers rated in their respective weight classes and No. 10 Milford with three ranked grapplers.
York came in with three wrestlers rated according to NEwrestle.
The rest of the field included; Fairbury, Seward, Thayer Central, Sabetha High School out of Kansas and a Fairbury B team.
The Beatrice Orangemen ran away from the field with 208.5 points to win the team title, while Milford was second 50 points back at 158.5 and the York team third with 148 points.
The Dukes sent six wrestlers to the finals and after a slow start to the championship round, York picked up three champions and three runner-ups.
The first title went to Kaden Lyons (45-3) at 170 pounds. Lyons is No. 3 at the Class B weight class and he defeated No. 7 Brody Nelson of Beatrice in the semifinals 6-1. Lyons then picked up an 8-2 decision over Walker Loudermilk of Sabetha who is 24-4.
The upper weights kept producing as Brayan Rodriguez, No. 6 in Class B at 220, defeated Lorenzo Temple of Milford by pin at 3 minutes, 47 seconds to win the championship. He earned his way to the finals with a pin of Beatrice’s Nolan Bahnson in 3:33.
The final title went to senior Beau Woods as he celebrated his signing with the Midland football program earlier this week with a championship at 285 pounds.
Woods won his semifinal match over Zachary Markey of Beatrice in 1:41 and pinned Kazz Hyson of Fairbury in 5 minutes, 43 seconds in the championship round.
One of the more anticipated matchups going into the tournament was York’s Thomas Ivey at 120 pounds and rated No. 5 against Drew Arnold of Beatrice rated at No. 1.
Arnold got the jump and pinned Ivey in 39 seconds, dropping the juniors record to 45-2.
Other second places went to Kaleb Eliker (35-9) and rated No. 6 at 126 pounds and Oren Krumrie with a record of 35-11 also finishing in second place.
Rounding out the rest of the Dukes was; Jacob Diaz at 195 (33-3) taking third place; Kaden Lyons (34-10) at 182 finishing in fourth and Sergio Hernandez (4-13) also taking home fourth at 138 pounds.
The Class B District Tournament is slated for a 3 p.m. start next Friday at Blair High School and on Saturday the start time will be 9:30 a.m.
Team scoring-1.Beatrice 208.5; 2.Milford 158.5; 3.York 148; 4.Seward 96; 5.Fairbury 95.5; 6.Thayer Central 66; 7.Sabetha, KS 40; 8.Fairbury B 0.
