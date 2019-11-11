OSCEOLA – After pulling off a 46-32 come-from-behind win last Wednesday in snowy and frigid Creighton, the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs had as great of a two-hour bus ride home as they could have hoped for.
That ride back ranked near the top of the Best Bus Rides Ever list for Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood.
“It definitely had to be one of the best. It’s tough enough beating a team of their quality as it is, but to do it at their own place and in the snow and cold – it makes it pretty special,” Wood said.
Although there won’t be any long bus rides Tuesday night when the Stormdogs host a Class D-1 quarterfinal playoff game, Osceola/High Plains still faces its biggest challenge yet as the No. 1 seed and undefeated Howells-Dodge Jaguars (10-0) travel to Osceola for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Under long-time head coach Mike Speirs, Howells-Dodge has rolled this season – it’s beaten opponents by an average score of 43-15 – behind a dangerous senior playmaker at receiver in Luke Rocheford, its offensive line and a hard-running sophomore in Levi Belina.
According to maxpreps.com, Rocheford has racked up 1,378 all-purpose yards on the season. He’s rushed for 729 yards and 14 touchdowns on only 61 carries but has also provided an explosive threat to the Jags’ passing game with 12 catches for 291 yards – that’s 24.3 yards per catch – and eight scores.
Oh, and Rocheford is a special teams menace, too, with a couple kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a score. He’ll likely get the ball in several ways on Tuesday.
“He’s a great athlete that can hurt you in a lot of different ways,” Wood said of Rocheford. “He has a lot of characteristics of several kids we’ve faced rolled into one. The key is to make sure we know where he’s at all times.”
Belina wasn’t the starter at running back early in the season and didn’t crack the 100-yard rushing mark in a game until Week 8. But since taking over as the No. 1 back, Belina has rushed for 200, 211, 219 and 133 yards. He enters Tuesday with 19 touchdowns on the ground.
The Jags have had a couple quarterbacks take the majority of the snaps this season. Senior Darrin Pokorny started the year and threw five touchdowns before getting injured. Junior Jacob Tomcak replaced Pokorny, but it’s still been smooth sailing for the Howells-Dodge offense. Tomcak has taken care of the ball and been efficient when asked to throw – he’s completing 64 percent of his passes (32 of 50) for 516 yards and 13 touchdowns against only two picks.
Howells-Dodge is averaging 43 points and 322 total yards per game, 242 of which is coming on the ground.
Like Osceola/High Plains, the Jags want to establish the line of scrimmage, run the rock and play physical football. It’ll be important for the Stormdogs to limit the production of Howells-Dodge’s bread-and-butter running plays.
“We have to make sure we set the edge and force them back inside to our help,” Wood said. “It will be important for our backside not to over pursue. We need to make sure we are getting everyone rallied to the ball.”
Leading the Osceola/High Plains defense is middle linebacker Dylan Soule, who was a tackle machine for the Stormdogs against Creighton’s talented runners Brayden Zimmerer and Thad Hazen. It’s safe to say that Soule and Belina will be seeing a lot of each other in the breezy and cold conditions Tuesday night.
“Dylan does such a great job on his reads. It allows him to play faster and get to the ball,” Wood said.
In the win at Creighton, it was truly a team effort defensively against Bulldogs. Keaton Van Housen had a key interception and was put on Creighton’s top receiver after a couple possessions. Carter Boden, Bryce Reed and Thad Rathjen all caught their coach’s eye as well.
Wood is hoping to see multiple blue hats to the ball and the same swarming style against Howells-Dodge.
“Kyle Sterup and Carson Watts did a great job as well. Kyle came up with a couple of sacks and harassed their quarterback all night,” Wood said of the defensive effort last week. “Carson Watts had some big hits and not only forced a fumble but recovered it as well. Kane Benson plays nose guard for us and did a good job of plugging up the middle."
The Howells-Dodge defense, led by top tacklers Trevor Schumacher and Belina, is holding opponents to 15 points per game.
The Jags’ 3-4 defense will be tasked with slowing down one of the top rushing attacks in the state, regardless of class. The Stormdogs average 410 total yards and 382 rushing per game.
Van Housen has 1,681 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns this season while Soule has 1,277 and 21 scores. In his last three games, Van Housen, a 5-foot-11, 187-pounder, has eclipsed 200 yards on the ground.
