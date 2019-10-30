CLARKS, Neb. – The Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs’ first-round opponent in the Class D-1 football playoffs Thursday afternoon is a familiar one.
Back on Sept. 20, Osceola/High Plains was just 1-2 after coming off a two-week stretch where it dropped both its games to playoff-bound Fullerton and Ravenna, which, at 7-1, is ineligible for the postseason.
That night, the Stormdogs righted the ship against the Elkhorn Valley Falcons, but it wasn’t without some fireworks. Osceola/High Plains hung on to beat the Falcons in a wild one, 55-46.
“There were a lot of things that happened in that game. It was definitely a high-scoring game,” Osceola/High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood said. “Every time we would get a lead, they seemed to come storming right back. We gave up a lot of big plays, which kept them in the game.”
That win over the Falcons turned the Stormdogs’ season around, however, as four straight victories followed. During that five-game winning streak, Osceola/High Plains outscored its opponents by an average score of 63-30 and turned into one of the best rushing offenses in the state behind a solid offensive line and two alpha-dog athletes running the ball.
“I think a lot times you learn more from losses than you do wins. I think that defines us,” Wood said. “We found out who we were and what we needed to do in order to get where we wanted to be during those two losses.”
According to maxpreps.com, the Stormdogs are third in Nebraska in rushing yards per game at 378. The teams ahead of them are D-1’s Hitchcock County (438) and C-1’s Pierce (404). Osceola/High Plains, which is a No. 4 seed of the playoffs, has two 1,000-yard senior rushers in running back Keaton Van Housen (1,187 yards, 19 touchdowns) and physical quarterback Dylan Soule (1,139 yards, 18 touchdowns).
In that first matchup against Elkhorn Valley, Osceola/High Plains rushed for 437 yards, with Van Housen gaining 218 with four scores while Soule had 175 and three. Expect the Stormdogs to lean on those two again, as well as their offensive line of juniors Corby Cannon, Kyle Sterup, sophomore Carter Girard and senior Tanner Kropatsch, who is coming off an injury.
Playing and beating a team in a season is one thing. Doing it twice? That’s going to be a challenge.
“In my mind, it’s tough beating any team once, but it’s always a lot harder to do it a second time,” Wood said. “There are positives and negatives – we know what they have and what they like to do, and they know the same about us.”
Elkhorn Valley, the No. 13 seed, is led by junior dual-threat quarterback Braedyn Ollendick, who will spend most of his time operating the Falcon offense in the shotgun. The Falcons are averaging 310 total yards and are a balanced attack with 158 rushing and 152 passing.
The 6-foot-3 signal caller has completed 53 percent of his passes (92 of 171) this season for 1,215 yards and 15 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 795 yards and 12 scores.
Ollendick single-handedly kept his team in the game against the Stormdogs on Sept. 20, throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 194 and two scores.
“Their quarterback is the general on the field. He’s definitely a playmaker,” Wood said of Ollendick. “He has a lot of great talent around him, but he is the one that makes it go.”
Osceola/High Plains’ defense will need to keep tabs on Elkhorn Valley’s top receiver in junior Adam Miller, who has 46 catches for 706 yards and seven touchdowns.
Miller is also the top playmaker on the Falcons’ defense with a team-high 93 tackles and four interceptions. Miller, as well as Ollendick and sophomores Carter Rautenberg and Zack Hartl, will no doubt spearhead the Elkhorn Valley defense and be the ones that meet Van Housen and Soule at the line of scrimmage.
“I think after seeing them the first time they will still stay in their base defense, which is a three-front with a tight cover-two behind it,” Wood said. “I think from time to time they will hop into four-man and even a five-man front.”
With the Osceola/High Plains’ passing offense nearly non-existent – the Stormdogs have only 216 yards on 55 attempts – expect the game to come down to which team wins the line of scrimmage.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. in Clarks, Neb.
