OSCEOLA – Behind 437 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, the Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs outlasted the Elkhorn Valley Falcons, 55-46, on Friday night in Osceola.
Osceola-High Plains ends a two-game losing streak and improves to 2-2 on the season while Elkhorn Valley drops to 2-1. The Stormdogs will travel to Stromsburg to face Cross County (1-2) this Friday.
“Fridays win was a big one for us,” Osceola-High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood said. “We have struggled the last two games coming into Friday’s game and wanted to make sure we got off to a fast start. We did exactly that.”
Osceola-High Plains scored on its first possession and led 14-6 after the first quarter and 21-20 at halftime. After both teams added a touchdown in the third to pump the Stormdogs’ advantage to 29-26 the game broke wide open in the fourth.
Osceola-High Plains outscored Elkhorn Valley 26-20 in the final quarter to seal the nine-point win.
“The defense came up big in the fourth quarter. The win was great for the kids as well as the coaches,” Wood said.
Stormdogs’ workhorse running back Keaton Van Housen rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. Dual-threat quarterback Dylan Soule added 175 rushing yards and three scores on 11 touches while Bryce Reed had five carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.
The win comes just in time for the game with Cross County, which is a team that impresses Wood.
“Cross County is a team you don’t want to face on a three-game losing streak. You need all the momentum you can get because they are the complete team – they’re big, fast and have depth,” Wood said. “They’re going to be a tough opponent for us, especially with us playing at their place. Their coaches have done a great job of coaching their kids up and they are a very fundamental sound team.
“We’re going to need to be on our A game. This is always a great game; they’re a big rival of ours just 10 miles apart. We are looking forward to playing a top tier team such as them.”
