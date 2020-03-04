COLUMBUS — The McCool Junction Mustangs overall quickness has been their bread and butter during their seven game winning streak heading into the D1-4 District final at the Raider Fieldhouse on the Central Community College campus.
That was all negated by the Osmond Tigers defense as they shut down the Mustangs perimeter game, closed off the middle and forced the Mustangs into some tough shots, holding them to just 14 of 42 from the field.
After a competitive first quarter with Osmond on top 16-10, the Tigers started to work their way towards a double-digit lead and the eventual 63-33 win to send the Tigers to Lincoln a week from Thursday for the Nebraska Class D1 State Basketball Tournament.
Still in the game at the half, only trailing 26-14, McCool Junction needed a spark, but it was the Tigers who came out strong and opened a 39-16 lead in the third quarter as the Mustang offense continued to struggle.
Osmond (24-1) extended the lead to 41-22 through three quarters and in the fourth ended the Mustangs comeback hopes as they knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the field on their way to a 22-11 scoring advantage.
Osmond entered the game with two players averaging in double figures as 6-foot 4 senior Keaton Timmerman was scoring at an 18.5 per game clip and junior Graysen Schultze was putting up 13.4.
Timmerman finished with 16 points and unofficially 12 rebounds, while Schultze scored 20 points and that included four 3-pointers.
Also in double figures was sophomore Ryan Schmit with 12.
McCool Junction did not have a player in double numbers as junior Tyler Neville led the way with eight points and scoring seven was fellow junior Owen McDonald.
The Mustangs hit just 3 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc, while the Tigers were 5 of 19.
Osmond averages 62 points per game and only allows 34.5. In the win the Tigers were 22 of 57 from the field overall.
At the free throw line the Mustangs had only seven chances and knocked down two attempts.
Osmond was 14 of 17 and they also won the rebounding war 34-28.
The Tigers only turned the ball over four times, just two during the starters time on the floor.
McCool Junction’s Dana Hobbs and Cole Stahr both played in their final game for the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
McCool has not been to state since 1987 and will return a strong nucleus next year with four of the five starters back for head coach Jared Weiss.
McCool Junction (18-6)
10 4 8 11 - 33
Osmond (24-1)
16 10 15 22 - 63
MCJ (33)-Neville 8, McDonald 7, Hobbs 5, Bristol 4, Stahr 4, Kirkpatrick 2, Barrow 3. Totals-14-42 (3-14) 2-7 33.
OSM (63)- Chishiba 1, Schmit 12, Timmerman 16, Schultze 20, Huwaldt 2, Alderson 4, Maertins 4, Stech 2, Wattier 2. Totals-22-57 (5-19) 14-17 63.
