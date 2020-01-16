POLK – The Palmer Tigers girls basketball team has only suffered one setback this season, and that came to the Class D-2 No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis Flyers in the second game of the season.
Since that time, including Tuesday night’s 35-20 win in Polk over the High Plains Storm, they have reeled off nine consecutive wins to move to 10-1 on the year.
Palmer led 12-7 at the end of the first and was up 19-12 at the break.
High Plains (3-6) was only able to score eight second half points, while the Tigers posted a pair of eight point quarter to pull away for the 15 point win.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Allie Kunze and Marie Ortiz, both with 10 points.
High Plains junior Brianna Wilshusen had eight points for the Storm while fellow junior Brooke Bannister chipped in with seven.
Palmer was 9 of 20 at the foul stripe and the Storm was 5 of 6.
High Plains will take on Nebraska Lutheran in Waco on Thursday night in Crossroads Conference action.
