YORK – The York College Panthers women’s soccer team controlled the first half against the Dordt University Defenders Saturday at the Cornerstone Sports Complex, out-possessing and outscoring them, 2-0.
However, Dordt made halftime adjustments and scored three unanswered goals to drop the Panthers in their home opener, 3-2.
York’s Breanna Bembenek (JR/New Lenox, Ill) scored the first goal in the 26th minute as she received a pass from Amber Jimenez (JR/Gilbert, Ariz). She took the pass and made a couple of cuts before slicing the ball past the goalkeeper for the 1-0 lead.
In the 42nd minute, Bemebenk found Caitlyn Trower (SO/Sherman, SD) on a cross and Trower scored her first collegiate goal.
The Panthers outshot the Defenders 7-5 in the first half and kept the ball in their offensive third most of the half. The second half was quite a bit different as the Defenders pressed high and forced the Panthers on their heels.
In the second half the Defenders were on the offensive attack, hitting a crossbar and a post in consecutive possessions. In the 49th, Dordt scored its first goal on a cross off of a set piece from the far side. Fifteen minutes later, the Panthers committed a foul 25 yards out from the goal. The Defenders’ Katherine Kooiman ripped the set piece straight to the far post and scored the equalizer. Thirteen minutes later, an identical set piece was awarded and Kooiman converted once again in the same spot for the go-ahead goal.
Dordt outshot the Panthers 14-3 in the second half and controlled the game from the start of the second half.
Bryn Decker (SO/Pueblo, Colo) picked up the loss for the Panthers as she allowed three goals and six saves. Bembenek led the Panthers with five shots on goal.
York falls to 1-5 overall and has one week before it begins KCAC play.
