YORK – Six Panthers scored double figures as York picked up its first win of 2020 with a win over the No. 20-rated Bethel Threshers on Saturday in York.
After trailing by 16 points in the second half, the Panthers mounted a comeback to take the lead with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. It was the Panthers’ first lead since the 14:54 mark of the first half.
York jumped on top quickly as they built a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes of the game. However, the Threshers went on a 19-2 run over the next nine minutes of play to lead 21-9. Michael Tolbert ended the Panthers’ scoring drought of 4:15 when he hit a deep 3 to make it 21-12. It was back and forth the remainder of the first half as the Threshers took a 39-30 lead into the break.
With just over ten minutes left in the game the Panthers started their comeback going on a 12-0 run over a seven-minute stretch. DeAnte Barnes (SR/Rockford, Ill.) made a basket with 30 seconds left to take the 71-70 lead. Eric Lenear (JR/Bellevue, Neb.) tried to pick up the win in regulation for York, but Bethel blocked the shot to force overtime.
York built a five-point lead in overtime and looked like it was going to cruise to the win, but Bethel wasn’t backing down. York put the Threshers on the line four times, converting all four while the Panthers missed their opportunities at the line with 16 seconds left.
With an 82-81 lead the Panthers made the biggest defensive stop of the game and Tyreece Berry (JR/Muskogee, Okla.) grabbed the rebound. He was immediately fouled and forced to put the game on his shoulders. He made both free throws to make it 84-81. A last-second 3-pointer by Bethel was off of the mark and the Panthers rushed the court with the upset over a top-25 team and their first win in five tries.
All five starters for the Panthers scored in double figures led by Tolbert’s team-high 23 points. Lenear added 16 points to go along with six assists. Keyaun Hoskin (FR/Duncanville, Texas) added 12 while Victor Lewis (SR/Moreno Valley, Calif.) and Barnes each added 11. Barnes also led the Panthers with eight rebounds.
Berry added 10 points and four assists off of the bench.
York will travel to Avila on Wednesday before returning home on Saturday to face Bethany College.
