GENEVA – The Blue Hill Bobcats got a two-hit pitching performance from Kyra Meyer, and their offense jumped on the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Panthers’ pitching for eight runs in the top of the first inning Thursday night to lead the Bobcats to a 10-0 win.
Blue Hill’s Meyer, a senior, struck out two batters and did not walk anyone as she picked up the four-inning win in Geneva.
The Bobcats’ offense was charted with seven hits as senior Maddy Kort was 2 for 3 at the plate and accounted for three RBIs. Senior teammate Katrina Krueger drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Blue Hill used five hits to score its eight runs in the top of the first.
“It was a frustrating first inning, and even though you can’t win a game in the first inning, you can lose a game in it,” FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby said. “We just could not get a key out or make a play when we needed it to stop the bleeding in the opening frame.
“Ultimately, limiting the big inning keeps you in games, and we had a few offensive opportunities to put pressure on them, but didn’t have the key at-bat or hit when we needed it and allowed Blue Hill to get comfortable.”
FCEMF’s two hits came off the bats of senior Caitlin Sharkey and junior Jackie Schelkopf.
Both Brooke Jensen and Kelsi Gaston saw time in the circle for the Panthers.
Jensen worked 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while Gaston went 1 1/3 and gave up seven runs, five earned, and allowed three hits.
The Panthers’ best scoring chances came in the first and fourth frames when they had several base runners, but a couple of fielder’s choices doused the possible first-inning rally, and a strikeout from Meyers ended the game with two runners on in the fourth.
“I knew these first few games or so were going to be very telling and expose our inexperience,” Lauby said. “I didn’t expect that many defensive miscues and I thought we would put the ball in play a little better. We are going to be a work in progress until we get back to full strength. We could take a few lumps here and there, but it will make us better in the long run.
“I was very pleased with the performance of Brooke Jensen,” Lauby added. “For that being her first-ever opportunity to play a varsity game, she really did a nice job.”
FCEMF (0-1) is back in action today as they take on Wahoo Bishop Neumann and Centennial in Wahoo.
Blue Hill (1-0) 8002 – 10 7 1
FCEMF (0-1) 0000 – 0 2 1