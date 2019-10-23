GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers knew the road to the Southern Nebraska Conference volleyball tournament championship would eventually have to include No. 2 seed Thayer Central and No. 1 seed Superior.
The Milford Eagles were also aware of that, and they would also have to get by No. 3 Fillmore Central.
The Eagles took their first step to reaching their goal on Monday night as they upset the Panthers on Fillmore Central’s home court 14-25, 25-10, 25-16 to advance to take on Thayer Central, which topped Sandy Creek 2-0.
The match started out strong for the Panthers (18-9) as they took the first set easily, but Milford was able to battle back and advance to the semifinals.
The Panthers were led by Halle Theis with eight kills while Macy Scott had seven kills and 10 set assists. Both Lexi Theis and Erin Schmidt each added five kills.
Lexi Theis joined Scott with 10 assists, and she and Schmidt were the team leaders in ace serves with two.
Fillmore Central was back in action Tuesday night.
