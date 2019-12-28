HUMPHREY, Neb. — The Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis Flyers stayed undefeated Saturday night, defeating the York Dukes 62-48 behind strong second-half defense to win the boys’ St. Francis Holiday Tournament.
Tournament runner-up York led 11-9 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime — and also got 17 points from junior sharpshooter Matt Haggadone during that stretch — but the St. Francis defense slowed the Dukes in the second half.
St. Francis owned the third and fourth quarter, outscoring York 38-22. The Dukes’ primary scoring option, Haggadone, was held to five second-half points and finished with a team-high 22 points. Haggadone has found his scoring touch in the two games in Humphrey as he scored 36 in Friday afternoon’s win over Crofton.
Dukes’ junior Jake Erwin chipped in with 16 points Saturday.
St. Francis was led by Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer. Trevor led everyone with 23 points and scored 10 in the fourth. Tanner went 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
York drops to 1-6 this season and will try to get back in the win column Jan. 3 at home against undefeated Class C-1 No. 5 Adams Central (8-0).
Adams Central is the latest tough opponent on York’s schedule. So far this season, the teams York has played have a combined record of 37-14.
York (1-6) 11 15 9 13 — 48
St. Francis (7-0) 9 15 19 19 — 62
York scoring: Matt Hagadone 22, Jake Erwin 16, Reed Malleck 4, Morgan Conner 3, Barrett Olson 2, Austin Phinney 1.
St. Francis scoring: Trevor Pfeifer 23, Tanner Pfeifer 19, Dylan Wemhoff 8, Justin Leifield 5, Evan Foltz 4, Landon Kush 3.
