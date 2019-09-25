CRETE – The Doane Cross Country Invite was held on Tuesday in Crete, and of the nine boys teams and eight girls teams, there were six rated schools competing.
The Class B No. 2 Norris Titan girls won the meet with a team score of 33 while Beatrice took second with 41 points. Third went to No. 7 Seward with 55.
York’s Lindsey Stuckey had her best effort of the season as she finished 17th with a time of 23 minutes, 12.42 seconds.
“She continues to improve each week,” York head coach Eric Rasmussen said of Stuckey. “She moved up from the early 20s at the 1000-meter mark to the pack for sixth, seventh and eighth place around the halfway point of the race.
“She really ran strong for the first two miles today. She’s running well further into the race each week.”
The Dukes’ Chloe Holmes, a sophomore, was 45th (26:05.39) while freshman Megan Dehart was 71st (29:17.34). Rounding out the York scoring was sophomore Kylee Kling (29:18.07).
The only other runner to finish for the Dukes was senior Anne Thomas (36:30.2).
York was eight overall as a team with 139 points.
The top spot in the girls race went to Veronica Pinkerton of Beatrice (21:01.76) while Doniphan-Trumbull senior Katie Roach took second and Seward sophomore Keegan Beisel was third.
York senior Dean Erdkamp, the No. 3 runner in Class B, was in contention for the top spot in the boys race until an old injury reared its ugly head and prevented him from finishing.
“Dean was having a great race and had been battling back and forth for the lead with less than a mile to go, but had problems again with his hip and was unable to finish,” Rasmussen said. “Hopefully he is able to recover quickly. He’s had a great season so far and has put in a lot of work to become one of the better runners in the state.”
The boys team title went to No. 8 Seward with 20 points while No. 5 Mount Michael came in second with 38.
The Dukes were sixth with 96 points while No. 6 Grand Island Northwest was third with 46. No. 4 Norris came in fourth with 63.
Edging the Dukes for a top-five spot was Waverly with 84 points.
York’s top finisher was freshman Colin Pinneo in 17th (18:47.2), while just missing out on a medal in 21st was junior Jake Schmid (19:06.13).
“Colin Pinneo continues to run well,” Rasmussen said. “He has medaled at every race this season and was once again the top freshman athlete. He has worked hard and has a bright future ahead of him.”
Rounding out the York top-four scorers was sophomore James Bonde (28th, 19:22.08) and senior Anthonie Gomez (30th, 19:41.59).
Norris’ Zachary Pittman won the boys race (17:29.82), while a pair of Seward runners, Ethan Ideus and Nathan Nottingham, were second and third, respectively.
Next up for the Dukes will be a tour around the state cross country course as they compete at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite held at the Kearney Country Club on Monday.
Girls team scoring: 1. Norris 33; 2. Beatrice 41; 3. Seward 55; 4. Grand Island Northwest 66; 5. Waverly 70; 6. Doniphan-Trumbull 102; 7. Crete 118; 8. York 139.
Boys team scoring: 1. Seward 20; 2. Mount Michael 38; 3. Northwest 46; 4. Norris 63; 5. Waverly 84; 6. York 96; 7. Beatrice 115; 8. Crete 131; 9. Doniphan-Trumbull 188.
