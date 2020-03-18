HENDERSON – There is going to be competition this year for the Heartland Huskies boys golf team as 15 golfers will try to make the varsity team with a few open spots.
Head coach Micah Sundberg returns three players from last year’s ninth place team at the Class D state meet, which includes senior Cade Oswald, who carded an 84, which was good for fifth place in the weather-shortened one-day tournament.
At Mahoney Golf Course – the site of the 2019 championships – the Huskies also got a 99 from senior Reagan Weisheit and a 107 from sophomore Mason Hiebner.
“We have a good core returning that will help lead the new faces in our program. This team has a lot of kids who are excited about getting to work this golf season,” Sundberg said. “We’re strong in numbers with a lot of new faces. My expectation for the underclassmen is that they focus on the process of the game and not just the result. I want to get them to understand the mental part as well as the technical.”
Sundberg added that he does not want the team to worry about their scoring.
“This season I would like us to focus on the fundamentals and not get caught up in our scores. As a team I want us to work on understanding how to think around the course,” Sundberg said. “We have great teams in our district and conference that will challenge the team as we get to conference and district meets.”
The season is currently on hold, however, and the earliest it would get underway would be on April 8 at the Friend Invite due to the Nebraska Schools Activities Association mandating a shutdown of all spring events until April 2.
“I’m looking for our experienced golfers to take on a leadership role for the newcomers. With this group there’s going to be a lot of competition within the team to help make each other better,” Sundberg said. “I’m excited for this upcoming season and we’re ready to give everything we have this season.”
The 2020 Class D state tournament is scheduled to return to Mahoney Golf Course in North Platte on Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28.
