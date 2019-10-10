HASTINGS – Josi Noble did everything she could to help the Polk County Slammers win the game, but the Central City Bison had too much firepower.
Polk County lost 7-5 to the Bison in its opening game of the Class C, District 4 tournament on a very windy Wednesday morning at the Bill Smith Softball Complex. Noble, a sophomore, hit two home runs, a single and recorded four RBIs in the loss.
The Slammers tried to regroup in their elimination game against the Twin River Titans, but a wild game with a lot of scoring didn’t go their way, as the Titans came away with a 22-14 win that ended Polk County’s season at 11-18.
Central City 7, Polk County 5
Noble’s lead-off blast gave the Slammers an early lead, but it didn’t last long. Central City answered in the bottom of the first with an RBI single from Olivia Brummet to tie the game. The Bison grew their lead to 3-1 at the end of the third, but shortly after that Noble put her mark on the game yet again.
Noble unleashed a three-run rocket off her bat that traveled over the left-field fence in the top of the fourth to put the Slammers on top 4-3.
But Polk County couldn’t hold its lead. Central City continued to answer every time the Slammers got something going. The Bison rattled off two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth to take a 7-4 advantage.
Polk County cut its deficit to 7-5 in the seventh thanks to an RBI single from Faith Fellows, but the Slammers’ rally couldn’t add more to seal the loss.
Christina Rystrom started in the circle for Polk County. Taylor Carlson came in relief in the third.
Polk County: 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 – 5
Central City: 1 0 2 2 0 2 – 7
Twin River 22, Polk County 14
The Titans took advantage of a shaky Polk County defense, which committed 11 errors in the loss. Twin River was in a groove offensively from the start, scoring five runs in the first, four in the third, sixth in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Polk County’s big inning came in the third when it erupted for 11 runs to take an 11-9 lead. Then in the fourth, the Slammers tacked on two more to make it 13-9. But Twin River’s response was too much to overcome.
Rystrom was the big hitter for the Slammers as she had two home runs and six RBIs in the game.
Polk County’s Mae Valish was 4 for 5 at the plate with three RBIs while Kayleigh Pinney was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Carlson, Noble, Rystrom, Sadie Sunday, Bailey Urkoski and Avery Hanson all recorded two hits.
Rystrom struck out three batters in the game. Polk County’s offense outhit Twin River 20-14.
Twin River: 5 1 4 0 6 4 2 – 22
Polk County: 0 0 11 2 0 0 1 – 14
