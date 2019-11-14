CLARKS, Neb. – It’ll be a Polk County Party on Monday night for a Class D-1 semifinal football game between the Cross County Cougars (7-4) and Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs (9-2).
The two Polk County teams will play the game in Merrick County, with a 7 p.m. kickoff in Clarks.
This is the deepest playoff run Cross County has ever been on. Before this season, the closest the Cougars have been to the semifinals was back in 2002 when they lost 27-13 in the C-2 quarterfinals to Lawrence-Nelson.
This is also the farthest Osceola/High Plains has gone in its short two-season history. The Stormdogs were eliminated in the D-1 second round last year, which was their first campaign as a consolidated football team.
Behind head coach Hayden DeLano, Cross County has been turning heads across the state with its strong play, both on offense and defense when it matters the most – late October and November.
The No. 7-seeded Cougars ended the regular season with a .500 record of just 4-4, but have since rattled off four straight wins, the last three of which have come in the playoffs, including a 20-6 victory on the road in the second round over No. 2 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, the same team that beat Cross County 34-20 in regular-season action back on Oct. 18 in Stromsburg.
Behind the blocking of seniors Thomas Harrington-Newton, Colton Nuttelman, junior Lincoln Kelley and sophomores Cory Hollinger, Colby Bolton and Damon Mickey, Cross County’s two-headed monster of running backs Isaac Noyd (170 carries, 1,458 yards, 20 touchdowns) and Carter Seim (130 carries, 1,212 yards, 18 touchdowns) help the run-heavy Cougars rush for 291 yards per game.
But where Cross County has really changed is on defense, where it’s held opponents to an average of just 14 points per game in the playoffs. Landen Berck, Christian Rystrom and Seim are the top tacklers on that unit. To help understand the improvement the Cougars have made on that side of the ball, look at their first four games – Cross County allowed 32, 28, 28 and 52 points.
Under co-head coaches Greg Wood and Bob Fuller, Osceola/High Plains heads into Monday night’s game riding the high of knocking off then undefeated No. 1 seed Howells-Dodge, 28-14, in Tuesday’s chilly quarterfinal.
Just like Cross County, it’s no fancy secret what the No. 4-seeded Stormdogs want to do on offense – they’ll hand the ball to one of their two physical and athletic runners in Keaton Van Housen and Dylan Soule and see what happens behind a tough offensive line that, over the season, has consisted of juniors Corby Cannon, Kyle Sterup, sophomore Carter Girard and senior Tanner Kropatsch.
So far, that ground-and-pound approach has led to nine wins and a ton of rushing yards and touchdowns from the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Van Housen, who officially has 1,964 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
The colder it gets outside, the hotter Osceola/High Plains’ run game seems to get. In the past four games, Van Housen and his offensive line have been pounding defenses – he’s averaging 264 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Soule has done damage with his legs, too. He’s also a thousand-yard rusher – officially, Soule has 1,331 yards and 21 touchdowns – and one of the top tacklers on defense, along with the 190-pound Sterup.
This will be the second time this season the two have played each other. The first game was in Stromsburg, and Osceola/High Plains ran away with an easy 52-18 win behind 182 rushing yards from Van Housen and 120 from Soule. The Stormdogs scored two touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters that night.
But that was back in September. This is November.
Who’s ready for some Monday night football?
