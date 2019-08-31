STROMSBURG – The Polk County Slammers hosted triangular softball action on Thursday at the Polk County Softball Complex at Cross County High School.
Polk County picked up its second win of the year as it got past Schuyler 7-2, but managed just two hits against the Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals in a 13-0 shutout.
In the other game, it was the Cardinals with an 11-1 win over Schuyler.
Polk County 7, Schuyler 2
Polk County scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings before the Schuyler got on the board with two runs.
Leading 4-2, the Slammers pushed across three runs in the sixth and the game ended via the time rule.
The Slammers finished with 17 hits as Josi Noble, Christina Rystrom, Sadie Sunday and Avery Hanson all had three in the win.
Hanson led the way in the RBI category as she finished with three while Rystrom and Sunday each drove in one. The Slammers’ 17 hits were all singles.
Schuyler (2-5) was led by four girls with one hit each as Mia Wallingford, Jakelin Mejia, Maria Mendez and Carla Chacon all had hits. The only extra-base hit was a double off the bat of Chacon. Mejia and Wallingford each had one RBI.
Taylor Carlson picked up the win with six innings of work, giving up four hits and striking out seven.
BC/NG 13, Polk County 0
The hosts managed just two hits in the loss as Noble and Faith Fellows accounted for both of them.
Carlson pitched two innings as she gave up nine runs on four hits while recording one strikeout.
Rystrom worked one inning and allowed six hits and four earned runs.
Of the 13 runs scored, the Cardinals had just five earned as the Slammers committed six errors.
Offensively the Cardinals (2-1) were led at the plate by Ashtyn Hedlund, who was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Four players had two hits each for the Cardinals.
Hedlund picked up the win, allowing two hits and she struck out four.
Polk County (2-4) faces a huge test at the Wisner-Pilger Invite today. They take on the host team NEN (7-0), which is No. 9 in the latest Omaha World-Herald Class B ratings. That game gets underway at 10 a.m.