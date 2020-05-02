POLK – In August, no one thought high schoolers from across the country would have their year cut short due to a pandemic.
For seniors, it stings the most.
They didn’t get to do the normal traditions like every senior before them got to do. No prom. No graduation. And for the student-athletes, no spring sports season at all.
But at High Plains Community in Polk, that isn’t stopping Ronda Wood from doing something special for the kids whose final months of school were taken away by a virus.
Wood, who substitute teaches at High Plains and is the Storm’s cheerleading sponsor, makes homemade booklets for each High Plains sport to give to each graduating senior student-athlete. Anything High Plains-related that she can get her hands on from local newspapers gets cut out, glued to pages and bind together to make booklets.
That means every member of the Osceola/High Plains state-championship-winning football team gets a booklet filled with pictures and stories of their season, complete with a laminated and creative cover. Every member of the volleyball, basketball, wrestling and track teams, too.
Every sport, every team member. Sure, it’s time consuming and takes dedication to complete. But Wood enjoys doing it for the kids.
“I’m from a family of scrapbookers, and I thought the kids would enjoy it when they look back,” Wood said. “Maybe they’ll show their kids what they accomplished one day.”
Wood started making the booklets in the fall of 2017. They’ve been a hit at High Plains’ annual sports banquet at the end of every year. Coaches like longtime High Plains’ wrestling coach Norm Manstedt would give Wood a shoutout for her hard work.
Last year’s wrestling booklet was a special one – it detailed Manstedt’s final season coaching the Storm on the mats.
Wood was looking forward to doing something similar this spring for the track team and Steve Meyer. Meyer is High Plains’ longtime coach and was set to retire after this season, which ultimately never happened.
The pandemic has obviously caused Wood problems with production. She isn’t able to print this year’s booklets yet, and she’ll have to send them to the student-athletes instead of providing them at the sports banquet.
The booklets don’t go unnoticed by the kids, too. The High Plains student-athletes have shown their appreciation.
“They’ve always thanked me for doing them,” Wood said.
Even though the senior athletes at High Plains had their spring sports season taken away and won’t be able to make the memories that others before them did, they won’t leave empty-handed. Ronda Wood makes sure of that.
