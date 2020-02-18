GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings Tigers came in a much improved basketball team than the first time the York Dukes took them on back on Dec. 21.
On that night York had no problems with the Tigers, rolling to a 51-21 win at the Duke Dome.
On Monday night in the first round of the B-6 subdistrict at Northwest High School in Grand Island, the Dukes and the Tigers played on pretty even terms, with York on top 18-15 with 5:18 to play in the second quarter.
That’s when Maddie Portwine, York’s 6-foot junior guard, took over. She led the Dukes on a 14-6 run to close out the half and the Dukes never looked back as they won the game by the final score of 52-41, advancing to take on the Northwest Vikings in the subdistrict final on Tuesday night.
Portwine had 15 points at the break and finished with a game-high 21 as York moved to 17-7 on the season.
It wasn’t just Portwine filling up the bucket from behind the arc, however, as York was 7 of 13 overall with Portwine 4 of 7, sophomore Mattie Pohl 2 of 4 and fellow sophomore Destiny Shepherd 1 of 2. Pohl finished in double figures with 11, as did senior Natalia Dick, who put the Dukes on top with the first four points of the game.
Hastings was scrappy as it fought back in the first quarter to tie the game at 7, and got within three points in the second. The Tigers finished the game 16 of 38 from the field and just 1 of 4 on 3-pointers. Hastings was 7 of 14 at the foul line.
In the scorebook the Tigers were led by Madalynn Hilgendorf with 13 points. Lauren Hinrichs and Mckinsey Long both added eight.
York was 17 of 36 from the field overall, which included the 7-of-13 effort from the 3-point arc. The Dukes were 10 of 17 at the charity stripe.
York’s 11-point lead at the half came largely on the Dukes’ 10 of 18 from the field and 5 of 9 on 3-pointers.
“We keep shooting like that and we are going to be OK,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “It was nice to see Maddie (Portwine) come out tonight and be aggressive. When we are hitting shots like that, and not just one player, we are tough to defend.”
York won the battle on the boards, 26-22, and the Tigers and the Dukes each committed nine turnovers.
York and Northwest will meet for the second time this year on Tuesday, with the Dukes owning a 47-43 win over the Vikings back in early January.
“We have to be able to drive and set up our shooter. A lot of teams will throw a lot of different defenses at Maddie, and I expect that will be no different on Tuesday,” Kern said. “We have to pass the ball cleanly and take good shots.”
Hastings (13-8) 11 10 8 10 — 40
York (17-7) 15 17 12 7 — 51
HAST (40): Hilgendorf 13, Hinrichs 8, Sealy 5, Laux 4, Long 8, Chance-Ossowski 2. Totals-16-38 (1-4) 7-14 40.
YRK (51): Scheierman 4, Shepherd 4, Portwine 21, Pohl 11, Dick 11. Totals-17-36 (7-13) 10-17 51.
