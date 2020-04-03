YORK – York junior Maddie Portwine led a group of 23 girls who were recognized for their efforts on the basketball court this past season.
The Omaha-World-Herald placed Portwine on the Class B second team all-state, while the other 22 were selected to each of their respective classes in the honorable mention category.
The York junior, who will be one of four returning starters for York head coach Matt Kern next season, was joined by two fellow Central 10 Conference members as Lauren Hauser, a senior from Grand Island Northwest, and Hannah Newton, a junior from Crete. The two other players included Sidney senior Mattie Johnson and Norris junior Brianna Stai.
The Central 10 was also well represented on the first team with University of Nebraska basketball recruit Whitney Brown of Northwest and Crete senior Morgan Maly, who is headed to Creighton University on a basketball scholarship.
Portwine averaged 13.5 points and nearly three rebounds per game this past season. She led the Dukes in steals per game with 2.5 and scored 351 total points. The junior had a team-high 27 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points against Schuyler and 22 at Lexington.
York senior Natalia Dick was an honorable-mention selection. Dick averaged 12.2 points and was second on the team in rebounding with 6.5 per game. She was the only senior on the team and is headed to Hastings College to play basketball.
York’s third selection was sophomore Masa Scheierman, who led the York News-Times’ coverage area with 8.3 rebounds a night while averaging 6.5 points.
Another local team, the Centennial Broncos, who came within one game of making the Class C-2 state basketball tournament, had four honorable-mention selections led by junior Kate Hirschfeld, who put up 14.1 points a night. Seniors Hunter Hartshorn (10.7 points) and Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, as well as junior Kierra Green, who along with Hartshorn led the team with 30 made 3-pointers, were also tabbed honorable mention.
Area team Fillmore Central had three selections with seniors Macy Scott (10.4), Halle Theis (10) and sophomore Lexi Theis (9.6). Scott will play basketball at Southeast Community College in Beatrice next fall while Halle Theis is headed to Regis University in Denver to play volleyball.
Cross County, which had the best record of all area teams at 20-5, had three honorable mention selections, all of which are underclassmen. Juniors Erica Stratman (13), Cortlyn Schaefer (10.5) and sophomore Josi Noble (7.1) will all return next season for head coach Mitch Boshart.
The Heartland Huskies had three selections with senior Odessa Ohrt leading the way. Ohrt was the Huskies’ leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, and joining her was fellow senior Kalea Wetjen (5.1) and junior Cassidy Siebert (9.1).
In D-2, the Hampton Hawks and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves both had three honorable mention selections, while the Nebraska Lutheran Knights had one.
Hampton senior Lydia Dose (5.4), junior Lexie Wolinski (6.9) and the leading scorer, junior Rorie Loveland (8.9), led the Hawks.
Exeter-Milligan senior Anna Sluka, who led the Timberwolves with 10.7 points a game, was joined by junior Jaiden Papik (6.6) and sophomore Emma Olsen (7.1).
Nebraska Lutheran senior and Concordia University track recruit Amy Richert led all York News-Times’ area players in scoring at 14.3 points a game.
