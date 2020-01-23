DAYKIN – In what could be next Thursday’s second semifinal game of the Crossroads Conference tournament at the York City Auditorium, the Meridian Mustangs used a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 41-33 win over the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves on Tuesday night in Daykin.
Through three quarters the game was tied at 23, but behind the 23-point effort of senior Josiee Sobotka the Mustangs were able to go on an 18-10 fourth-quarter scoring run to ice the win.
The loss, the third in a row for the Timberwolves, drops their record to 9-6. Meridian gets back on the winning track after losses to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Johnson-Brock at the MUDECAS tournament and improves to 9-5.
The Timberwolves trailed at the first two stops, 13-9 and 19-16, but used a 7-4 third quarter to knot the game heading to the final eight minutes.
Along with Sobotka’s 23, senior Halle Pribyl added nine points for Meridian.
Exeter-Milligan was led by Jaiden Papik with nine points and Emma Olsen with eight. Papik was also the team leader on the glass with six rebounds.
The Timberwolves were 12 of 44 from the field for 27 percent and just 1 of 14 from behind the 3-point line. They were 8 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Meridian hit 14 of 38 shots overall, including 1 of 9 on 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 12 of 26 at the charity stripe.
Exeter-Milligan pulled down 25 rebounds to 21 for the Mustangs, but 21 Exeter-Milligan turnovers to just 11 for the Mustangs was a huge factor as the final eight-point deficit was reflected in the Mustangs’ 12-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
The Timberwolves return home on Thursday, but it doesn’t get any easier as the D-2 No. 3 BDS Eagles are in town for Crossroads action.
Exeter-Milligan is the No. 2 seed in the Crossroads Conference tournament and will take on the winner of the Hampton vs. High Plains game at 6 p.m. on Monday in York.
Exeter-Milligan (9-6)
9 7 7 10 – 33
Meridian (9-5)
13 6 4 18 – 41
