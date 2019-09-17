Football
Ravenna comes out on top in wild fourth quarter against Osceola-High Plains
RAVENNA – The Osceola-High Plains Stormdogs held a nine-point lead in the final five minutes of the game last Friday on the road against the Ravenna Bluejays, but a flurry of mistakes from Osceola-High Plains led to Ravenna coming away with a 52-45 win.
Osceola-High Plains drops to 1-2 on the season while Ravenna improves to 2-1.
In the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Stormdogs fumbled the ball which led to a Ravenna scoop-and-score.
After the Stormdogs committed two penalties which helped force a punt on Osceola-High Plains’ next drive, Ravenna connected on a short pass that wound up going for a 65-yard touchdown.
The Stormdogs ended the game by finding the end zone on a hook-and-ladder play, but scored with time expiring to seal the win for the Bluejays.
Dylan Soule led Osceola-High Plains in rushing with 24 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Keaton Van Housen chipped in with 57 rushing yards and one score on 15 touches. Van Housen also caught four passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Carter Boden connected on 5 of 8 passes for 64 yards and one score.
Osceola-High Plains, which trailed 16-15 at halftime and but led 23-22 after three quarters, committed 12 penalties in the loss while Ravenna had four.
The Stormdogs will host Elkhorn Valley (2-0) this Friday.
Centennial’s regular-season winning streak snapped
UTICA – For the first time since Oct. 23 of 2015, the Centennial Broncos football program lost a regular-season game.
With the contest tied at 13 in the fourth quarter against Battle Creek, Centennial was forced to punt deep in its own territory. The snap went through the end zone for a safety, however, to put Battle Creek on top 15-13.
Centennial couldn’t find an answer the rest of the quarter to seal the loss and drop the Broncos to 2-1 on the season. They will travel to undefeated Sutton (3-0) this Friday. Sutton is No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class C-2 ratings.
Centennial outgained Battle Creek in total yards, 411-206. Junior quarterback Cooper Gierhan passed for 257 yards and one touchdown on 12-of-26 passing. He also threw four interceptions.
Centennial rushed for 154 yards and was led by senior running back Davon Brees, who gained 110 on 14 carries. Brees also led the defense with 12 tackles.
Centennial’s Caleb Horne caught a team-high seven passes for 118 yards and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Brees hauled in one catch for a 79-yard score.
Will Saunders picked off a pass for the Centennial defense as well.
Fourth-quarter scores from Zeleny, Beethe give Exeter-Milligan/Friend first win
NEBRASKA CITY – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats picked up their first win of the season Friday night in Nebraska City, 42-40, against the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend rushed for 321 yards and outgained Lourdes, 378-250, in total yardage for the game. There were a combined 10 turnovers, five from each offense.
The Bobcats were led on the ground by senior Max Zeleny, who rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Casey Jindra chipped in with 61 rushing yards while Christian Weber added 31 and one score.
Weber also went 7 of 14 in the passing game for 57 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Beethe.
The game was tied at 26 at the end of the third quarter. Exeter-Milligan/Friend found the end zone twice to start the fourth off a 7-yard pass from Weber to Beethe and a 7-yard run from Zeleny to give the Bobcats a 42-26 lead with around six minutes remaining.
Lourdes, however, responded with two quick touchdowns, the second of which was a scoop-and-score off a fumble from Weber. The Knights failed to convert the two-point conversion on its first score of the fourth, which proved to be the difference.
Both Weber and Beethe led the defense with 4.5 tackles while Jindra had four. Beethe also recorded an interception.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend will host Thayer Central (1-1) this Friday.
Stoner leads Fillmore Central to win with three touchdowns
FAIRFIELD – Junior dual-threat quarterback Jacob Stoner accounted for three touchdowns Friday night in the Fillmore Central Panthers’ 18-13 win on the road at the Sandy Creek Cougars last Friday in Fairfield.
Sandy Creek led 13-12 late in the fourth, but Stoner connected with wideout De Maciel for a 9-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to give Fillmore the 18-13 edge, which the Panthers held on to for the victory.
Stoner also scored on runs of 7 and 29 yards. He finished with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. He also went 5 of 8 in the passing game for 28 yards and one score.
Senior Brock Tatro chipped in with 41 rushing yards and also led the defense with 12 tackles and one interception. Carson Tatro, a senior, also picked off a pass.
Junior Koby Head and Stoner recorded nine and eight tackles, respectively.
Fillmore (2-1) will host Minden (2-1) Friday in Geneva.
Hampton falls at home to No. 8 Dorchester
DORCHESTER – The Hampton Hawks football team dropped to 0-3 this season with a 63-19 loss at home to the Dorchester Longhorns, 63-19.
Dorchester (3-0), No. 8 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Six Man ratings, outgained Hampton in total yards, 299-187. The Longhorns led 24-0 after the first quarter and 40-13 at halftime.
Hampton’s Andrew Adams rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and also led the defense with 11 tackles. Hawks’ quarterback Drake Schafer went 12 of 19 for 95 yards and two scores with one interception.
Hampton’s Ty Capek caught six passes for 46 yards and one touchdown while Landon Parsley hauled in three passes for 34 yards.
Hampton travels to Grand Island on Friday, Sept. 27 to face Heartland Lutheran (2-0). Heartland Lutheran is rated No. 10.
Softball
York softball scores 25 runs in two games at Lakeview Invite
COLUMBUS – The bats got rolling early for the York softball team this past weekend as the Dukes scored a combined 25 runs in two wins over Boone Central/Newman Grove and host Columbus Lakeview on Saturday.
York’s lone loss at the invite came to undefeated Class C No. 4-rated Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 1-0. The Dukes were back on the road Monday night to take on the undefeated Class B No. 2 Crete Cardinals (15-0).
York 15, Lakeview 1
The Dukes outhit Lakeview 9-3 in the win, which lasted just three innings due to the run-rule.
Alexis Linder led York at the plate with three hits while three others – Meaghan Rowe, Baylie Holthus and Emma Ziemba – all had two. Rowe recorded a team-high four RBIs while Linder and Lauryn Haggadone both had two.
Haggadone pitched two innings and struck out two with just one earned run. Linder finished the game with one inning pitched.
York 10, Boone Central/Newman Grove 7
Both offenses found a groove with the Dukes erupting for 14 hits and Boone Central/Newman Grove recording 11.
York trailed 6-3 after the first inning, but regained its lead in the fourth, 8-6, when it rattled off five runs. During that stretch, Rowe smacked a two-run triple that scored Jamie Hobyln and Mattie Pohl, Haggadone hit a two-run double that plated Rowe and Linder, and Abbey Seevers hit an RBI double that brought home Haggadone.
Boone Central/Newman Grove cut its deficit to 8-7 in the bottom of the fifth, but York sealed its win in the sixth by scoring two runs and playing solid defense in the bottom half of the frame.
In the sixth, Seevers came through again for her team at the plate, hitting another RBI double while Lauren Newman hit an RBI single.
Haggadone and Seevers led the team with three hits while Newman and Rowe both had two. Rowe, Haggadone, Seevers and Newman all had two RBIs.
Haggadone pitched all six innings and struck out two batters with two walks.
Volleyball
Centennial finishes Malcolm Invite, beats Elmwood-Murdock
MALCOLM – The Centennial Broncos volleyball team finished its second day of action at the Malcolm Invite on Saturday and went 1-2, with the lone victory coming against Elmwood-Murdock.
Centennial’s season record moves to 6-6 before the Broncos travel to Fairbury (2-6) on Tuesday night. Overall at the Malcolm Invite, the Broncos went 2-3.
Centennial 2, Elmwood-Murdock 0
The Broncos won the match with scores of 25-19, 25-15. Kaitlyn Fehlhafer led everyone in the kills department with eight while Kate Hirschfeld added four, Jaycee Stuhr three and Ascha Utter two. Kiley Rathjen dished out 15 set assists.
Malcolm 2, Centennial 0
Centennial was held to just 13 kills in the match against the Clippers and lost behind scores of 25-18, 25-13.
Hirschfeld had a team-high five kills while Fehlhafer had four, Utter two and Stuhr two. Rathjen had 13 assists.
Milford 2, Centennial 0
Milford got past Centennial easily with scores of 25-14, 25-11. The Broncos connected on 15 kills and were led by Hirschfeld’s seven. Both Stuhr and Fehlhafer added three while Utter had two. Rathjen had 11 asssists.
Scheierman records 34 kills in three matches at Bishop Neumann Invite
WAHOO – The York volleyball team went 1-2 at the Bishop Neumann Invite on Saturday. The Dukes beat Omaha Gross Catholic 2-1 while they lost to both Douglas County West and Beatrice.
York heads into Tuesday night’s match at winless Holdrege (0-6) with a record of 3-5. They’ll head to Palmyra (4-4) for a triangular with Malcolm (8-3) next Monday.
York sophomore Masa Scheierman had a combined 34 kills in the three matches.
York 2, Omaha Gross Catholic 1
The Dukes earned their win over Gross with scores of 25-27, 25-19, 25-19.
Scheierman led the team in kills with 14 while Addison Legg had seven, Erin Case five, Natalia Dick four and Maddie Portwine three.
Brynn Hirschfeld and Natalie Rockenbach dished out 15 and 11 assists, respectively.
York saw success at the service line, too, with 11 aces. Legg connected on three while three others – Scheierman, Hirschfeld and Case – all had two.
Defensively, Scheierman had the most digs with 10 while Portwine recorded four blocks.
Douglas County West 2, York 0
York lost its match against the Falcons 25-23, 25-22. Scheierman again led the offense with 10 kills while Dick added seven and Case five. Rockenbach had 11 assists while Hirschfeld tallied 10.
Scheierman got under a team-best 11 digs while Case had a team-high four blocks.
Beatrice 2, York 0
The Lady Orange got the win behind scores of 23-25, 25-22, 25-13. Both teams recorded 34 kills – Scheierman led the Dukes with 10 while Beatrice’s Devyn Burroughs had 16.
Case chipped in with nine kills while Legg had seven and Portwine four. Hirschfeld recorded 19 assists while Rockenbach right behind her with 11.
Fillmore Central girls hand C-2 No. 5 Superior loss
FAIRFIELD – The Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball program went 2-1 at the Sandy Creek Invite on Saturday in Fairfield, which included a victory over the Class C-2 No. 5-rated Superior Wildcats.
Fillmore improves to 7-4 after the weekend action and will host Heartland (3-1) on Tuesday in Geneva.
Fillmore Central 2, Superior 1
The Panthers got the win over the Wildcats behind scores of 25-10, 20-25, 25-22. Erin Schmidt led the way with 13 kills while Halle Theis had 10 and Lexi Theis four. Macy Scott dished out 14 assists.
Defensively, Schmidt recorded seven solo blocks while Halle Theis was tops on the team in digs with 10.
“We came out ready to play,” Fillmore head coach Dawn Temme said. “We stayed aggressive and played together. We stuck to our game plan and played extremely hard.”
Fillmore Central 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
In the win over the Cardinals, Fillmore won by scores of 25-10, 25-20.
Halle Theis had eight kills with Schmidt adding six and three aces. Lexi Theis handed out 11 assists while Scott had seven. Halle Theis had 10 solo blocks.
Arcadia/Loup City 2, Fillmore Central 1
Fillmore won the opening set 25-11, but fell in the final two via marks of 25-23, 25-15.
Both Halle Theis and Schmidt recorded six kills while Scott had four and Lexi Theis three. Lexi Theis also chipped in with 11 assists while Scott had eight.
Defensively, Schmidt had six solo blocks.
Exeter-Milligan girls compete at Friend Invite
FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team picked up a win over Sutton but fell to both Meridian and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Saturday at the Friend Invite.
Exeter-Milligan drops to 4-6 on the season and competes in the MUDECAS tournament, which began Monday in Beatrice.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Sutton 0
The Timberwolves got the win over Sutton behind scores of 26-24, 25-21. Cammie Harrison led the team with seven kills while four others – Jaiden Papik, Cameran Jansky, Briana Capek and Alexis Turrubiates – all recorded three. Emma Olsen, the setter, dished out 17 assists.
Defensively, Papik had 14 digs while Harrison had 13. Olsen chipped in with two blocks.
Meridian 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Meridian made it 2-0 against Exeter-Milligan so far this season with Saturday’s win as well as one from last Thursday in a triangular in McCool Junction.
On Saturday’s match, Meridian got past the Timberwolves with scores of 25-22, 25-15. Exeter-Milligan was led offensively by Harrison’s six kills, as well as Papik’s five. Olsen had 12 assists.
Defensively, Anna Sluka had the most digs with 23.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
The Bulldogs won the match with scores of 25-16, 25-16. Harrison again led the offense, this time with five kills. Olsen had eight assists.
