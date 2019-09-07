Softball
Hartshorn grand slam leads Broncos to 9-5 win over Ashland-Greenwood
BEAVER CROSSING – So far this season the Centennial Broncos are doing their best impression of the Bronx Bombers as they have clobbered 11 home runs in 10 games.
On Thursday night that trend continued as senior Hunter Hartshorn drove in four runs with a grand slam and junior Asia Nisly hit her second bomb in as many games, leading the Centennial Broncos to a 9-5 win over the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in Beaver-Crossing on Thursday night.
Centennial (7-3), rated as the No. 5 team in the latest Class C Omaha World-Herald rankings, trailed early in the game as the Bluejays scored twice in the top of the first inning off Centennial starter Erica Cast.
The Broncos, however, took the lead back in the bottom of the inning as they plated four runs and added single runs in both the second the third to open their lead to 6-3.
Ashland (4-3) came back with a two-spot in the fifth to make it 8-5 after the Broncos had driven across two in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-3.
The Broncos finished the game with seven hits as they were led by Nisly, who was 3 for 3 with three runs batted in and a double to go with her home run.
Sydney Kinnett had a double and drove in a run while Erika Cast and Maddie Avery had hits for the Broncos. Hartshorn had four RBIs to lead the team.
Cast worked four innings and allowed two hits and two runs while picking up three strikeouts before Daylee Dey came in and pitched the final three frames. Dey allowed three hits and three runs and had one K.
“It was a warm and muggy evening for softball, but when you come away with a victory it was worth the sweat,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Ashland-Greenwood is a really good team so I’m very pleased with the grit our squad showed tonight. Stringing hits together and doing your job at the plate has been our key to victory.
“Moving runners is vital to beat good teams and some of our best hitters were asked to play a little small ball and they did a great job,” Polk added. “I’m very proud of the selflessness this team is showing. We look forward to having a great September of softball.”
Centennial will compete in the Fairbury Invite starting Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The Broncos take on Class C No. 1 Fairbury.
FC/EM/F win streak comes to halt at Southern/Diller-Odell
WYMORE – It started out as a pitcher’s duel between Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jacy Schlueter and Southern/Diller-Odell’s Samantha Cresse.
Both pitchers worked three scoreless innings, but in the bottom of the fourth the hosts plated five runs on their way to the 8-0 six-inning win on Thursday night.
The Panthers’ bats, which had helped the team erupt for a five-game win streak recently, were held to just three hits in Thursday night’s game.
FC/EM/F loaded the bases in the top half of the fourth as Megan Rumery singled, Jackie Schelkopf reached on a bunt and Caitlin Sharkey singled. The inning ended on a double play to end the Panthers’ threat.
“Their pitcher gave us trouble, she did a good job getting ahead in the count and we didn’t adjust well,” FC/EM/F head coach Aaron Lauby said. “Too many bad at-bats and I just didn’t think we competed very well in the batter’s box. We weren’t able to get any pressure on them defensively and had a great opportunity in the top of the fourth, but had some bad luck. The big inning has been our downfall in all of our losses, and it bit us here again.”
The Southern/Diller-Odell girls had seven hits as they were led by Taylor Trauernicht with a 2-for-2 effort, and in the fourth a Skylar Pretzer double drove in two runs to make it 4-0.
In the fourth, Claire Hookstra had a run-scoring single as did Maddy Yocum.
Schlueter took the loss as she worked four innings and allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. Also seeing time in the circle was Brooke Jensen and Kelsi Gatson.
Cresse went the distance throwing 64 pitches, 52 for strikes. She also struck out eight in the win.
FC/EM/F (5-5) takes on Class C No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the first round of Fairbury Invite.
Volleyball
Milford leaves Utica with win over Centennial
UTICA – Down 2-0 and on the verge of getting swept at home by Milford, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team fought back and won the third set 25-21 Thursday in Utica.
Milford would respond, however, and eventually left Utica with a 3-1 win behind scores of 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18. Centennial drops to 3-3 and will host Sandy Creek (1-4) on Tuesday.
Against Milford, Katie Fehlhafer led Centennial with 19 kills while Kate Hirschfeld recorded 11 and Jaycee Stuhr 10. Ascha Utter chipped in with six kills. Kiley Rathjen added 41 assists.
Defensively, Utter and Lexus Prochaska got under a team-high 17 digs while Hirschfeld had 10 and the most blocks with three.
Cross County runs record to 2-0 with win over Shelby-Rising City
SHELBY – The Cross County Cougars picked up their second win on the road this season as they defeated the Shelby-Rising City Huskies 3-1 in Crossroads Conference volleyball action on Thursday night.
The Cougars opened with a 25-22 win in the first set, but the hosts bounced back to even the match at 1-1 with a 25-22 win in the second.
Cross County (2-0) took control as it won the third set 25-14 and the fourth 25-20.
The Cross County girls were led by Cortlyn Schaefer with 17 kills while Erica Stratman chipped in with 14.
The Huskies had two girls in double figures in kills with 14 from Jordie Nekl and 13 from Kamryn Pokorney. The Cougars had 45 kills as a team to 35 for the hosts.
The offense for the Cougars was set up by setter Amanda Giannou, who had 35 assists, and along with her 13 kills, Stratman had five stuff blocks.
The Cougars were charted with eight ace serves as Giannou led the way with four. In the digs department, it was Schaefer with 21, Katie Kopetzky with 15 and Giannou nine.
The Huskies were led in setting by Jayce Vrbka with 32 assists and she also had three of the team’s five ace serves.
Cross County (2-0) will host the Class D-2 No. 1 Bruning/Davenport-Shickley Eagles in a key Crossroads early-season matchup.
Fillmore Central evens record against David City
GENEVA – Seniors Halle Theis and Erin Schmidt pounded double numbers in kills with 14 and 12, respectively, as the Fillmore Central Panthers volleyball team evened its season record at 3-3 with a 3-1 win against the David City Scouts.
Fillmore Central won the first set 25-14, but the Scouts, who are still looking for their first win of the year, battled back for the 25-15 win in the second.
The Panthers then took control winning the third set 25-17 and the fourth 25-15.
On the defensive side of the ball Jordy Broman had 19 digs and Theis chipped in with 16.
Sophomore Lexi Theis led the Panthers with 15 set assists.
Fillmore Central travels to Milford on Tuesday night.
Heartland girls start year 3-0
HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies volleyball team hosted a triangular in Henderson on Thursday with Wilber-Clatonia and Sandy Creek – and won both matches 2-0.
With the wins Heartland improves to 3-0 on the season and will host Thayer Central (5-0) Thursday.
Heartland got past Sandy Creek behind scores of 25-16, 25-12. Rhianna Wilhelm led the team with six kills and four ace serves. She also dished out six set assists.
Gabi Siebert and Grace Janzen both added four kills while Allison Kroeker had three. Siebert had a team-high eight assists.
Defensively, Siebert and Kalea Wetjen got under five digs while Wetjen and Wilhelm recorded two blocks each.
Against Wilber, Heartland got the win with scores of 25-14, 25-21.
Kroeker led the offense with nine kills while Gabi Siebert and Cassidy Siebert both had six with Wetjen chipping in with five. Wilhelm had 16 assists.
Defensively, Janzen had the most digs with 10.
High Plains girls begin season 1-1
POLK – The High Plains Storm volleyball team beat the East Butler Tigers but fell to the Giltner Hornets on Thursday at a triangular in Polk.
High Plains, which starts the season 1-1, got the 2-1 win over East Butler behind scores of 21-25, 25-11, 25-8.
Against Giltner, the Storm lost the first set 25-17 but evened the match in the second by winning 26-24. The Hornets, however, sealed the victory with a dominating 25-11 edge.
No statistics were available for High Plains. The Storm host Fullerton (1-2) on Tuesday in Polk.
McCool
Junction drops both Thursday night matches
MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction Mustangs volleyball team heads into the weekend 1-4 after two Thursday night home losses in a triangular to Sutton and Nebraska Lutheran.
McCool will try to get back in the winning column Tuesday when it hosts Deshler (2-2).
Lutheran picked up the win over the Mustangs behind scores of 25-17, 27-24.
Statistics were not available for Lutheran.
In the loss McCool was led by Olivia Johnson, who recorded eight kills. Ashley Schulz had five kills. Sophia Hoffschneider dished out 15 assists.
Sutton got the win over McCool with scores of 25-21, 25-16.
Schulz had the most kills with six while Johnson was right behind were with five. Hoffschneider rattled off 14 assists.
Golf
Gustafson scores ace on No. 4 at the York County Club
YORK – On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Larry Gustafson had a hole in one on the No. 4 hole from 175-yards out.
The ace was witnessed by Al Zavodny, Ray Lorang and Rod Mills.
Cross Country
Hot, humid day greets runners at Schuyler cross county invite
SCHUYLER – Mother Nature turned up the heat on Thursday and the conditions for the Schulyer Cross Country Invite were challenging for the eight teams participating in the event.
“Race conditions were not ideal for running. Very hot and humid and not much wind,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Most of the kid’s times were not better from last year, but their placing in the meet was higher than last year. We saw that as an improvement for them.”
Wahoo’s Grant Crockett won the boys division of the invite with a time of 18 minutes, 29 seconds while Logan View’s Luis Hernandez was second in 19:01.
Hernandez’s second place effort and Lane Sorenson’s fourth place led the Logan View Raiders to the team title, as they edged the Wahoo Warriors 27-29.
Schuyler was third with 40 while fourth place went to Columbus Lakeview with 63. The Centennial Broncos took fifth in the eight-team field with 89 points.
The Broncos were led by Gaven Schernikau, who finished in 20:01 and in eighth place. Clinton Turnbull was 24th with a time of 21:34 and taking home 29th and 30th were Rayshun Foreman (22:11) and Ethan Lavelle (22:16), respectively.
Centennial’s Maddie Brandenburg (24:20) and Allison Sheaffer (24:52) came across the finish line in seventh and 11th, respectively, to lead the Bronco girls.
Centennial only had two girls competing, so it did not qualify to post a team score.
The girls portion of the meet was won by North Bend with 23 points. Second went to Wahoo with 41 and rounding out the top three teams was Logan View with 54.
Wahoo’s Zoe Christenson took home first place with a time of 21:33, and about a minute behind was second place finisher Marisol DeAnda of Schuyler with a clocking of 21:35.
Third place went to North Bend’s Hannah Williams (22:40).
“Centennial had a good showing at the Schuyler Invite by placing three in the medals for the first time in many years. Madison Brandenburgh finished seventh in her very first 5K race. It’s going to be exciting to see her improve throughout the year as she gets more race experience,” Johansen said. “Teammate Allison Sheaffer was not far behind her in 11th and is getting back to race form, but struggling with a sore ankle. Gaven Schernikau ran an excellent race placing eighth overall in the boys race. Gaven is healthy and working hard and it showed up in the race.”
The Broncos are back in action at the Milford Invite next Thursday.
Girls team scoring: 1. North Bend 23; 2. Wahoo 41; 3. Logan View 54; 4. Palmer 66; 5. Schuyler 69; 6. Columbus Lakeview 78; 8. David City 132.
Boys team scoring: 1. Logan View 27; 2. Wahoo 29; 3. Schuyler 40; 4. Columbus Lakeview 63; 5. Centeninal 89; 6. Palmer 105; 7. North Bend 125; 8. David City 128.
Boys Tennis
York boys keep rolling on the tennis courts
LEXINGTON – The York Dukes boys tennis team picked up two more dual victories on the road in the Lexington triangular on Thursday to keep its dual record unblemished.
The Dukes beat the host Minutemen 8-1 while getting past Grand Island Central Catholic 6-3. York’s Ty Schneider caught his coach’s attention with his strong play. Schneider went 4-0 and handed a loss to a strong competitor.
“Ty really had a good day going 4-0, including his 8-4 win over Eli Fox of Grand Island Central Catholic, who is a very solid player,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “The wins move us to 4-0 on the year, but the match at Adams Central on Tuesday will push us even more.”
Against GICC, Schneider teamed up with Dew Hammer in No. 3 doubles. That duo beat Jonathan Schardt and Alex King 8-1. Against Lexington, Schneider and Hammer shut out their opponents 8-0, and Hammer beat Keith Allen 8-0 in his singles match.
Sticking with the GICC dual, Hayden and Hunter Royal continued their winning ways in No. 1 doubles, earning an 8-1 victory while the No. 2 squad of John Esser and Matt Mittman were 8-4 winners.
Hayden Royal got past Jackson Farias 8-2 in singles play while Esser got the 8-3 victory over Jack Freisen.
“The guys really played well in doubles today – including the team of Ty and Drew who are usually considered our singles players,” Malleck said. “In both matches, it gave us a 3-0 lead and we were able to able to close out in the singles matches.”
Against Lexington, the Royals won 8-1 in doubles while Esser and Mittman were 8-0 winners.
In singles against Lexington, both Hunter Royal and Mittman won 8-3 while Hayden Royal picked up an 8-2 victory and Schneider 8-1 over Angel Peres.
York will travel to Hastings on Tuesday as it takes on Adams Central at 4 p.m.
