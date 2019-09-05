Centennial girls hang 18 on Huskies
AURORA – After dropping their last two games of the Seward Invite over the weekend and being shut out in both, the Centennial Broncos softball team’s offense was itching to get back on the field.
Centennial improved its record to 6-3 with a convincing 18-0 win on the road at Aurora on Tuesday night.
The Broncos picked up single runs in both the first and second innings, then exploded for a nine spot in the third and tacked on seven more in the fourth as the game ended via the 10-run rule.
Centennial had 16 hits with Asia Nisly smacking her first home run and Daylee Dey her second.
“Our team has now had eight players hit a home run this season and we have nine home runs in nine games played,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “I’m proud of the effort and skill the team showed tonight in Aurora. The girls were focused and determined and showed a lot of energy and positivity. We played to our potential tonight as we were a dangerous team at the plate and on the base paths.”
Other than the two long balls, Chaylee Tonniges was 3 for 3 with five runs driven in. Erika Cast, who also picked up the win in the circle, finished with three hits in four plate appearances and had three RBIs. Dey also added a double to her home runs and a single as she was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in.
Cast allowed just two hits and struck out two batters without any walks.
“I also thought our defense was rock solid and Erika pitched a great game and had everything working for her,” Polk said.
The Broncos will host Ashland-Greenwood (4-2) in Beaver Crossing tonight and then face Class C No. 1 Fairbury in the first round of the Fairbury Invite on Saturday morning.
“The confidence gained from tonight’s performance should help a bunch in our next two matchups as we have a tough one in Beaver Crossing on Thursday against Ashland-Greenwood and then we head down to the Fairbury tournament on Saturday and Fairbury awaits us for a first-round meeting,” Polk added. “If we play like we did tonight then I like our chances against whoever is in the other dugout.”
Centennial (6-3)
119 7 – 18 16
Aurora (3-5)
000 0 – 0 2
Errors plague Slammers in 13-4 loss at St. Paul
ST. PAUL – The Polk County Slammers softball team outhit the St. Paul Wildcats 10-9 in Tuesday night’s game in St. Paul, but seven errors led to 11 unearned runs in the 13-4 loss.
The Wildcats jumped on top with a four-run first inning and added to their lead at 5-0 through three before the Slammers were able to push across a run in the fourth to erase the goose egg off their side of the board.
Polk County continued to chip away at the Wildcats’ lead and trailed just 7-4 as St. Paul batted in the bottom of the sixth.
Six runs later, the game was called via the eight-run rule as the hosts pushed across six runs in the in the sixth for the nine-run lead.
The Slammers were led offensively by Avery Hanson and Faith Fellows with two hits each, while Sierra Boden, Taylor Carlson, Josie Noble, Christina Rystrom, Mae Valish and Sadie Sunday all added one hit.
Noble had the only extra-base hit as she homered in the loss.
In the circle, Carlson got very little support as she gave up nine hits, and of the 13 runs just two were earned. She walked seven and recorded two strikeouts.
Polk County (2-5) will be in action at the Boone Central/Newman Grove Tournament this weekend.
Hampton girls leave Brainard with two wins
BRAINARD – A couple York News-Times’ coverage area volleyball teams – the Hampton Hawks and McCool Junction Mustangs – got together at the East Butler Tigers’ triangular Tuesday night in Brainard.
Hampton left the triangular winning both its matches against the Mustangs and East Butler. McCool went 1-1, with a victory over the host Tigers.
Hampton (3-2) will host a triangular with Exeter-Milligan (0-1) and Class D-2 No. 1-rated Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (4-0) on Thursday. McCool (1-2) hosts a triangular on Thursday as well with Sutton (1-1) and Nebraska Lutheran (0-1).
The Hawks defeated McCool 2-1. After dropping the first set 26-24, they rattled off wins in the next two sets via scores of 25-18 and 25-6.
Hampton’s Lydia Dose recorded a team-high eight kills while Kylie Dose chipped in with five. Emma Hansen and McKenna Clinch both had three kills. Lexie Wolinski had 13 set assists while Kylie Mersch handed out nine. Defensively, Hampton’s Rorie Loveland had the most digs with 10.
McCool’s Olivia Johnson led the team with seven kills against Hampton while both Raelin Stouffer and Ashley Schulz chipped in with three.
Defensively for the Mustangs, Johnson had a team-high 13 digs and four blocks.
Hampton beat East Butler 2-0 behind scores of 25-18, 25-16 behind 10 kills from Dose and four from Jillian Dose. Loveland got under 10 digs, too.
McCool handed East Butler a 2-0 loss with scores of 25-20, 25-21. Schulz led the way offensively with eight kills while Johnson added six and Stouffer four. Johnson also connected on five ace serves and was tops on the defense with 14 digs.
