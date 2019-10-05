Volleyball
C-2 No. 4 Thayer Central sweeps Centennial girls
HEBRON – The Centennial Broncos volleyball team fell on the road in Hebron to the Class C-2 No. 4 Thayer Central Titans, 3-0.
Thayer Central got the win via scores of 25-11, 25-22, 25-21. Centennial drops to 13-8 on the season while the Titans are now 18-4. The Broncos will host C-2 No. 9 Cross County (14-4) in Utica on Tuesday.
Statistics for the Centennial vs. Thayer Central match were not available.
Hampton picks up win No. 6 with sweep of Red Cloud
HAMPTON – For the second time in less than a week the Hampton Hawks were victorious over the Red Cloud Warriors in regular season prep volleyball action.
This past weekend the Hawks defeated Red Cloud 2-0 at the Hampton tournament, and on Thursday night the Warriors were back in town for round two.
Hampton won all three games by the scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 to improve its season record to 6-15 on the season.
The Hawks were led at the net by Lydia Dose, who was 18 of 20 with nine kills. She was also 9 of 11 serving with one ace and picked up one block and five digs.
With six kills each was Emma Hansen and MaKenna Clinch, while the two-setter rotation of Kylie Mersch and Lexi Wolinski combined to go 78 of 81 with a combined 27 set assists. Mersch led the way with 18.
Wolinski was the team leader in digs with 10, while Mersch finished with eight and Rorie Loveland six.
The Hawks are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to the High Plains triangular where Meridian will join them and the Storm for Crossroads Conference regular season play.
Football
Red Cloud football leaves Hampton with win
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks dropped to 0-5 on the season after a 37-0 loss at home to Red Cloud in Six Man football on Thursday night.
No statistics were available for either team. The Hawks will continue to look for the win column next Friday as they host Silver Lake (1-4).
Softball
Polk County offense produces in win over Pierce
STROMSBURG – The first inning resulted in a combined nine runs as the Polk County Slammers answered the Pierce Bluejays’ four-spot in the top of the first with a five-run bottom half of the frame.
Pierce was relentless as it plated two more in the top of the second to go back on top 6-5, but the Slammers were quick to answer putting up eight runs in the second and eventually outlasting the Bluejays, 17-7, in prep softball action on Thursday night.
Polk County (10-15) hammered out 10 hits in the win as Mae Valish was a huge part of the offense with a 3 for 4 game. She cranked out both a double and triple and drove home five runs.
The rest of the lineup – Justice Majerus, Taylor Carlson, Kayleigh Pinney, Josie Noble, Christina Rystrom, Bailey Urkoski and Avery Hanson – all accounted for one hit each. Majerus had a triple and Urkoski and double.
In the circle Rystrom allowed six hits, one of which was earned, and recorded seven strikeouts.
Polk County committed five errors in the game to just one for Pierce.
The Slammers traveled to Aquinas Friday afternoon in David City for a makeup of Tuesday’s rain out.
They will close out the regular season at home on Monday with Highway 91, which is a combination of Leigh/Clarkson/Howells-Dodge.
York to host B-7 softball subdistrict on Monday, Tuesday
YORK – The York Dukes have earned the right to host the Class B-7 subdistrict tournament at the York Ballpark Complex on Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8.
York will take on No. 4 seed Columbus Lakeview at noon on the Yellow West Field, and at the same time, No. 2 seed Aurora will go up against No. 3 seed Grand Island Central Catholic.
At 2 p.m. the winner between York/Lakeview and Aurora/GICC will play for a spot in Tuesday’s championship game.
Also at 2 p.m. the loser of games one and two will play to stay alive.
On Tuesday at 11 a.m. will be the consolation final to be followed by the first championship game at 1 p.m.
A second championship game will be played at 3 p.m. if necessary.
The district championship and state berths will be decided on Friday, Oct. 11 with a best-of-three game format.
