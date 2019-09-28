Softball
Centennial’s Nisly smacks two homers in win over Schuyler
GRESHAM – The Class C No. 5-rated Centennial Broncos softball team improved to 17-8 on the season Thursday night with a dominating 13-0 win in three innings over the Schuyler Warriors.
Centennial, which is 5-1 in its last six games, scored five runs in the first inning and four in the both the second and third frames. The Broncos had nine hits in the win and were led at the plate by Asia Nisly, who went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs.
Nisly’s long balls bring Centennial’s home run total to 23 this season, stretching its school record for most in a season.
Kierra Green and Aurora Junge both recorded two RBIs while two others – Erika Cast and Hunter Hartshorn – each had one.
Daylee Dey was in the circle for the Broncos and recorded two strikeouts. She gave up just one hit.
Centennial will compete in the Central City Invite on Saturday.
Polk County gets split at Madison triangular
MADISON – The Polk County Slammers softball team improved to 7-14 on the season as it picked up a 12-3 win over the Madison/Lindsay Holy Family Dragons, but fell to the Class B Blue River (David City/East Butler/Shelby-Rising City) Scouts, 4-1, in action at the Madison triangular on Thursday night.
Polk County 12, Madison/LHF 3
After a scoreless first inning the Slammers posted four runs in the top of the second, then blew the game wide open with five more in the top of the third to lead 9-2 after three innings.
Three more runs over the next two innings led to the game ending after five innings due to the eight-run rule.
The Slammers hammered out 10 hits as Sadie Sunday led the team with three in four appearances at the plate, which included a pair of doubles.
The team got two hits from Josi Noble and one RBI. The sophomore also crossed the plate two times in the win. Both Justice Majerus and Mae Valish led the team in runs batted in with two each.
Picking up the win was Taylor Carlson as she pitched the entire game, allowing just two hits and one earned run.
Blue River 4, Polk County 1
The Blue River Scouts scored all their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Slammers could not recover as they plated their only score in the top of the seventh.
Both teams committed four errors in the game – those four Slammer mistakes playing a key role as that led to three of the four runs being unearned.
The only Slammer hits came from Noble and Sunday, the only RBI recorded off the bat of Carlson.
Sunday had the team’s only extra-base hit – a double in the seventh. Sunday eventually scored the only run for the Polk County girls.
In the circle, Christina Rystrom went the distance allowing six hits and one earned run while notching three strikeouts.
Polk County will be in action today as they travel to the Hastings Softball Complex for the Adams Central tournament.
Volleyball
Cross County runs win streak to 13 with sweep of Palmer
PALMER – A win streak of 13 games can also be referred to as a “baker’s dozen” and right now the Cross County Cougars are cooking on the court.
The Cougars stand 13-0 on the season after sweeping past the Palmer Tigers on Thursday night by the scores of 25-17, 25-8, 25-22.
Next week, Cross County travels to the two-day Hastings St. Cecilia tournament where a head-on clash with the No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia Hawkettes looms.
On Thursday night the Cougars were led by junior Erica Stratman with 11 kills while Jayden Fellows added six to the total of 31 on the night for Cross County.
Once again Amanda Giannou led the team with 17 set assists, bringing her total for the season to 303, which is second among setters in the York News-Times’ coverage area. Giannou also led the way with four ace serves giving her 24 on the season, good enough to crack the top 10 among area players.
Stratman and Haileigh Moutray led the way with two stuff blocks each and Katie Kopetzky picked up 12 more digs to 125 for the year. Picking up 10 digs was Mackenzie Nuttelman.
Next weekend the Cougars will travel to Clarkson for the Clarkson/Leigh Invite.
Kenesaw defends home court against Hampton
KENESAW – The Hampton Hawks volleyball program is going through a rough patch. After Thursday night’s loss at Kenesaw, the Hawks have now dropped 11 straight matches and are 3-13 on the season.
In Thursday’s loss, Kenesaw (9-8) won via scores of 25-14, 25-15, 25-22. No statistics were available.
Girls Golf
Results from the Pius X Golf Invite
Here are the results from the Pius X Golf Invite, where the York Duke girls competed at on Thursday in Lincoln.
Team scoring: 1. Papillion-LaVista 365 (won playoff); 2. Lincoln Christian 365; 3. Beatrice 382; 4. York 397; 5. Duchesne 398; 6. Omaha Marian JV 401; 7. Lincoln Lutheran 404; 8. Pius X JV Green 409; 9. Tri County 415; 10. Millard North JV 433; 11. Omaha Gross Catholic 464; 12. Fairbury 481; 13. Pius X JV White 523; 14. Grand Island JV NS.
York Scoring (397): Riley Stuhr 88 (42-46); Abby York 91 (47-44); Lilly Holthus 109 (48-61); Rylie Krause 109 (55-54); Piper Fernau 118 (57-61).
Top 10 Individuals: 1. Taylor Ostrand, Lincoln Christian 81; 2. Payton Nuenaber, Beatrice 83; 3. Sara Morden, Lincoln Christian 85; 4. Emma Lemontagne, Papillion-LaVista 86; 5. Sophie Morehouse, Marian 87; 6. Riley Stuhr, York 88; 7. Gabby Sinnett, Papillion-LaVista 91; 8. Abby York, York 91; 9. Grace Lyons, Papillion-LaVista 92; 10. Larissa Lijewski, Tri County 92.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.